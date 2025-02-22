Currencies / FXNC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FXNC: First National Corporation
23.25 USD 0.06 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FXNC exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.02 and at a high of 23.45.
Follow First National Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FXNC News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- First National Corp declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share
- First National CFO Schwartz buys $21k in FXNC stock
- First National (FXNC) Q2 EPS Jumps 19%
- First National earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- First National Corp. (FXNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- WesBanco (WSBC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- United Bankshares (UBSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- First National Corp EVP-CFO Brad Schwartz buys $20,200 in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Tesla, Apple, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Why Chanson International Holding Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 170%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Baosheng Media Gr (NASDAQ:BAOS)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
23.02 23.45
Year Range
17.60 26.96
- Previous Close
- 23.31
- Open
- 23.25
- Bid
- 23.25
- Ask
- 23.55
- Low
- 23.02
- High
- 23.45
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.56%
- Year Change
- 30.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%