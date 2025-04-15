Currencies / DMAC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DMAC: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc
6.97 USD 0.04 (0.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DMAC exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.95 and at a high of 7.19.
Follow DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DMAC News
- After Golden Cross, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Wall Street Analysts Believe DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Could Rally 100.81%: Here's is How to Trade
- What Makes DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Does DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Have the Potential to Rally 114.06% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- DiaMedica: Interim Results Brings Study Expansions For DM199 In Preeclampsia (NASDAQ:DMAC)
- DiaMedica therapeutics (DMAC): Trill AB buys $5.4m in shares
- DiaMedica therapeutics (DMAC) shareholder TomEnterprise Private AB buys $10M in stock
- DiaMedica Therapeutics closes $30.1 million private placement
- DiaMedica secures $30.1 million in private placement for clinical trials
- DiaMedica shares drop 35% following InvestingPro’s overvalued warning
- DiaMedica stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- DiaMedica reports positive interim results for preeclampsia treatment
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes
- H.C. Wainwright holds DiaMedica stock Buy rating, $10 target
- DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DM199 (Rinvecalinase Alfa) for the Treatment of Preeclampsia
- DiaMedica Therapeutics reports annual meeting results
- Earnings call transcript: DiaMedica Therapeutics Q1 2025 earnings beat expectations
- DiaMedica Therapeutics: Stroke Developer With Low Cash Reserve (NASDAQ:DMAC)
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Daily Range
6.95 7.19
Year Range
3.19 7.49
- Previous Close
- 7.01
- Open
- 7.00
- Bid
- 6.97
- Ask
- 7.27
- Low
- 6.95
- High
- 7.19
- Volume
- 598
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- 22.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 88.89%
- Year Change
- 67.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%