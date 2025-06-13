Currencies / CPHC
CPHC: Canterbury Park Holding Corporation
16.79 USD 0.17 (1.02%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPHC exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.72 and at a high of 17.02.
Follow Canterbury Park Holding Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
16.72 17.02
Year Range
16.15 22.93
- Previous Close
- 16.62
- Open
- 16.72
- Bid
- 16.79
- Ask
- 17.09
- Low
- 16.72
- High
- 17.02
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 1.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.40%
- Year Change
- -13.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%