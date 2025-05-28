Currencies / CASH
CASH: Pathward Financial Inc
74.59 USD 0.54 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CASH exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.68 and at a high of 75.13.
Follow Pathward Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CASH News
- Pathward extends partnership with Oportun to continue loan origination
- Pathward Financial receives second Nasdaq non-compliance notice
- Pathward Financial declares $0.05 dividend for Q4 fiscal 2025
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Trump criticizes Goldman Sachs over tariff predictions
- Pathward names Charles Ingram as chief information and operations officer
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- US Treasury keeps notes, bonds auction sizes steady, increases debt buybacks
- Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pathward Financial, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CASH)
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial Q3 2025 slides: EPS grows despite net income decline
- Pathward Financial earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Legal & General to close China A UCITS ETF in September
- CB Financial Services (CBFV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bank First Corporation (BFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial: Good Business Valued At Cheap (CASH)
- Pathward Recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For
- Blackhawk Network Brings More Secure, Contactless Innovations to Physical Gift Cards with New Tap to Pay Visa ® Gift Card
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintains Meta Financial stock rating
- Americans are ‘revenge saving’ after years of splurging: ‘Savings are a great way to have some certainty.’
- Mauritania’s Tah elected president of AfDB, Africa’s top development bank
- Pathward Financial, Inc. Receives Expected Notice of Deficiency From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
Daily Range
73.68 75.13
Year Range
62.79 85.96
- Previous Close
- 75.13
- Open
- 74.88
- Bid
- 74.59
- Ask
- 74.89
- Low
- 73.68
- High
- 75.13
- Volume
- 197
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- -5.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.17%
- Year Change
- 14.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%