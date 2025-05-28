통화 / CASH
CASH: Pathward Financial Inc
76.33 USD 0.73 (0.95%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CASH 환율이 오늘 -0.95%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.68이고 고가는 77.30이었습니다.
Pathward Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
75.68 77.30
년간 변동
62.79 85.96
- 이전 종가
- 77.06
- 시가
- 76.53
- Bid
- 76.33
- Ask
- 76.63
- 저가
- 75.68
- 고가
- 77.30
- 볼륨
- 840
- 일일 변동
- -0.95%
- 월 변동
- -3.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.25%
20 9월, 토요일