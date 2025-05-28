Valute / CASH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CASH: Pathward Financial Inc
76.33 USD 0.73 (0.95%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CASH ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.68 e ad un massimo di 77.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Pathward Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CASH News
- Pathward extends partnership with Oportun to continue loan origination
- Pathward Financial receives second Nasdaq non-compliance notice
- Pathward Financial declares $0.05 dividend for Q4 fiscal 2025
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Trump criticizes Goldman Sachs over tariff predictions
- Pathward names Charles Ingram as chief information and operations officer
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- US Treasury keeps notes, bonds auction sizes steady, increases debt buybacks
- Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pathward Financial, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CASH)
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial Q3 2025 slides: EPS grows despite net income decline
- Pathward Financial earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Legal & General to close China A UCITS ETF in September
- CB Financial Services (CBFV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bank First Corporation (BFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial: Good Business Valued At Cheap (CASH)
- Pathward Recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For
- Blackhawk Network Brings More Secure, Contactless Innovations to Physical Gift Cards with New Tap to Pay Visa ® Gift Card
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintains Meta Financial stock rating
- Americans are ‘revenge saving’ after years of splurging: ‘Savings are a great way to have some certainty.’
- Mauritania’s Tah elected president of AfDB, Africa’s top development bank
- Pathward Financial, Inc. Receives Expected Notice of Deficiency From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
CASH on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.68 77.30
Intervallo Annuale
62.79 85.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.06
- Apertura
- 76.53
- Bid
- 76.33
- Ask
- 76.63
- Minimo
- 75.68
- Massimo
- 77.30
- Volume
- 840
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.25%
20 settembre, sabato