Moedas / CASH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CASH: Pathward Financial Inc
76.76 USD 1.04 (1.37%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CASH para hoje mudou para 1.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 75.30 e o mais alto foi 77.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pathward Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CASH Notícias
- Pathward extends partnership with Oportun to continue loan origination
- Pathward Financial receives second Nasdaq non-compliance notice
- Pathward Financial declares $0.05 dividend for Q4 fiscal 2025
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Trump criticizes Goldman Sachs over tariff predictions
- Pathward names Charles Ingram as chief information and operations officer
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- US Treasury keeps notes, bonds auction sizes steady, increases debt buybacks
- Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pathward Financial, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CASH)
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial Q3 2025 slides: EPS grows despite net income decline
- Pathward Financial earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Legal & General to close China A UCITS ETF in September
- CB Financial Services (CBFV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bank First Corporation (BFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial: Good Business Valued At Cheap (CASH)
- Pathward Recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For
- Blackhawk Network Brings More Secure, Contactless Innovations to Physical Gift Cards with New Tap to Pay Visa ® Gift Card
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintains Meta Financial stock rating
- Americans are ‘revenge saving’ after years of splurging: ‘Savings are a great way to have some certainty.’
- Mauritania’s Tah elected president of AfDB, Africa’s top development bank
- Pathward Financial, Inc. Receives Expected Notice of Deficiency From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
CASH on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
75.30 77.62
Faixa anual
62.79 85.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.72
- Open
- 76.11
- Bid
- 76.76
- Ask
- 77.06
- Low
- 75.30
- High
- 77.62
- Volume
- 135
- Mudança diária
- 1.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.17%
- Mudança anual
- 17.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh