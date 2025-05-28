CotaçõesSeções
CASH: Pathward Financial Inc

76.76 USD 1.04 (1.37%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do CASH para hoje mudou para 1.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 75.30 e o mais alto foi 77.62.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pathward Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
75.30 77.62
Faixa anual
62.79 85.96
Fechamento anterior
75.72
Open
76.11
Bid
76.76
Ask
77.06
Low
75.30
High
77.62
Volume
135
Mudança diária
1.37%
Mudança mensal
-2.66%
Mudança de 6 meses
6.17%
Mudança anual
17.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh