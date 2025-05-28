货币 / CASH
CASH: Pathward Financial Inc
74.62 USD 0.51 (0.68%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CASH汇率已更改-0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点73.68和高点75.13进行交易。
关注Pathward Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CASH新闻
- Pathward extends partnership with Oportun to continue loan origination
- Pathward Financial receives second Nasdaq non-compliance notice
- Pathward Financial declares $0.05 dividend for Q4 fiscal 2025
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Pathward names Charles Ingram as chief information and operations officer
- Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pathward Financial, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CASH)
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial Q3 2025 slides: EPS grows despite net income decline
- Pathward Financial earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Pathward Financial: Good Business Valued At Cheap (CASH)
- Pathward Recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For
- Blackhawk Network Brings More Secure, Contactless Innovations to Physical Gift Cards with New Tap to Pay Visa ® Gift Card
- Pathward Financial, Inc. Receives Expected Notice of Deficiency From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
日范围
73.68 75.13
年范围
62.79 85.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 75.13
- 开盘价
- 74.88
- 卖价
- 74.62
- 买价
- 74.92
- 最低价
- 73.68
- 最高价
- 75.13
- 交易量
- 269
- 日变化
- -0.68%
- 月变化
- -5.38%
- 6个月变化
- 3.21%
- 年变化
- 14.62%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值