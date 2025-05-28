通貨 / CASH
CASH: Pathward Financial Inc
77.06 USD 1.34 (1.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CASHの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.30の安値と77.76の高値で取引されました。
Pathward Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CASH News
- Pathward extends partnership with Oportun to continue loan origination
- Pathward Financial receives second Nasdaq non-compliance notice
- Pathward Financial declares $0.05 dividend for Q4 fiscal 2025
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Trump criticizes Goldman Sachs over tariff predictions
- Pathward names Charles Ingram as chief information and operations officer
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- US Treasury keeps notes, bonds auction sizes steady, increases debt buybacks
- Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pathward Financial, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CASH)
- Pathward Financial (CASH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial Q3 2025 slides: EPS grows despite net income decline
- Pathward Financial earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Legal & General to close China A UCITS ETF in September
- CB Financial Services (CBFV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bank First Corporation (BFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pathward Financial: Good Business Valued At Cheap (CASH)
- Pathward Recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For
- Blackhawk Network Brings More Secure, Contactless Innovations to Physical Gift Cards with New Tap to Pay Visa ® Gift Card
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintains Meta Financial stock rating
- Americans are ‘revenge saving’ after years of splurging: ‘Savings are a great way to have some certainty.’
- Mauritania’s Tah elected president of AfDB, Africa’s top development bank
- Pathward Financial, Inc. Receives Expected Notice of Deficiency From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
1日のレンジ
75.30 77.76
1年のレンジ
62.79 85.96
- 以前の終値
- 75.72
- 始値
- 76.11
- 買値
- 77.06
- 買値
- 77.36
- 安値
- 75.30
- 高値
- 77.76
- 出来高
- 759
- 1日の変化
- 1.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.58%
- 1年の変化
- 18.37%
