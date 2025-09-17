通貨 / XAUAUD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
XAUAUD: Gold vs Australian Dollar
5535.91 AUD 25.53 (0.46%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: Australian Dollar
XAUAUDの価格は、本日0.46%変化しました。日中は、5497.45AUDの安値と5542.41AUDの高値で取引されました。
金vsオーストラリアドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、金価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAUAUD News
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 19
- Gold regains positive traction as geopolitical tensions support demand
- Gold Holds Decline as Rate-Cut Caution From Powell Saps Demand
- Zijin Gold launches $3.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, city’s largest in 2025
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $3,650 on stronger US Dollar, profit-taking
- Zijin Gold Seeks $3.2 Billion in World’s Biggest IPO Since May
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, world stocks rip
- Opinion: The Fed has no problem with rate cuts — and neither does the stock market
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC data in focus for Friday
- Gold declines after strong US data offsets Fed rate cut
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- Gold Analysis 18/09: Are We Preparing to Buy Again? (Chart)
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- Futures tick up after Fed cuts rates as anticipated - what’s moving markets
- Gold Forecast 18/09: Drops Ahead of the FOMC (Video)
- Gold prices slip from record levels as dollar rebounds after Fed cut
- Morning Bid: There are Fed weeks where decades happen
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 18
- Gold consolidates post-FOMC slide from record high amid USD recovery
- Gold scales record high after Fed rate cut
- Gold skyrockets as Fed cuts 25 bps, eyes further easing
- Gold price steadies as Fed decision, Powell press conference loom
- Don’t let gold’s record run distract you from silver’s ‘explosive potential’ right now
XAUAUDの取引アプリ
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldenEdge Scalper は、金（GOLD）とその通貨ペア（XAUUSD、XAUEUR, XAUGBP) 向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。個人のFXトレーダーやProp Firmのプロ向けに開発されており、高頻度取引と柔軟な戦略選択に優れています。特に複数の金関連通貨ペアに対応している点が最大の強みで、貴金属市場における一流のソリューションです。 GoldenEdge Scalper を選ぶ理由： • 金ペアに特化した高度な取引 • 個人およびプロのProp Firmトレーダーに適応 • 優れた取引頻度でチャンスを増加 • 多様な取引ツールで幅広いカスタマイズが可能 • 金取引における最高クラスのEA 主な機能： 高度なテクニカル分析ツールを活用 ドローダウンは10%以下に維持 グリッドやマーチンゲール戦略を使用しない 柔軟なリスク管理オプションを搭載 事前に最適化された設定で即利用可能 資金を守る強力なプロテクション 戦略の特徴： • スマートデータ分析：独自のインジケーターで市場データを深く分析 • 適応型の取引ロジック：市場の変化にリア
Candle Surfer EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD). This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts. REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest! USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description Ma
Gold Veritas MT5
Marat Baiburin
3.19 (21)
Discount on all my products until 01.05. Gold Veritas は、静かな時間のための完全に自動化された外国為替 Expert Advisor です。 アドバイザーの仕事の監視: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller 正しい GMT 設定: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531 最も理解しやすくシンプルな最適化に必要なすべてのパラメーターは、わずか6つの設定で利用できます.リスクレベルを調整するか、特定のブローカー用に自分でカスタマイズして、アドバイザーを好みに合わせることができます. XAUUSD、XAUJPY、XAUAUD、XAUEUR の 4 の通貨ペアのパラメータが EA コードに組み込まれています。すべてのブローカーが取引用にそのようなペアを提供しているわけではないことに注意してください。デフォルト設定を使用することも、必要に応じて設定を変更することもできます。 利点: 指値注文を使用することが可能です - これによ
Royal Gold Chili EA
Marcel Frank Heitz
Royal Gold Chili EA was developed for various purposes. There are many setting options. The risk depends on the settings. The bot works with trading pairs GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR and XAUAUD. However, the bot also works with currency pairs, for example USDJPY. Therefore, write to the support before or test in the demo account. Important! It is advisable to run the EA thoroughly in a demo account. The backtest does not reflect the actual behavior of a demo or live account, as many factors are not ta
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
バックテストではなく、実際の取引システムを購入してください。 Live Signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! これは、XAUUSD、XAUEUR、XAUGBP、XAUAUD、XAUJPY、XAUCHF、XAUSGD、XAUCNH などの完全なペアで金または XAU を取引する最初の最もスマートなロボットです。 私は毎日ニュースをチェックし、技術的、基本的、感情的な裏付けが得られる機会はすべて利用します。せっかちなトレーダーのポケットから患者のポケットにお金が落ちます！ この市場では、賢い人々と競争することになります。彼らはあなたのお金を手に入れようとしており、あなたも彼らのお金を手に入れようとしています。最も正確で積極的な市場分析を使って、頑張ります！あなたの幸運を祈ります！ Highlights: シンプルで使いやすい：各シンボルチャート（XAUUSD、
Algo Swift
Julia Elwira Deniz
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/juliarealtrading How to run: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751646 今だけ、Algo Swift EAを 割引 価格で手に入れよう！1つのチャートと最小限の設定で、これまで以上にスマートで速いトレードを始めることができます。 Algo Swift EAと共に自動化トレーディングの未来に踏み出しましょう。この革命的なEAは、精度とパフォーマンスのために設計されました。このEAは一般的なトレーディングボットではなく、高度なアルゴリズムとスマートテクノロジーによって動かされるあなたの個人的な市場アナライザーであり、どんな市場条件でも成功するための優位性を与えます。 仕組み Algo Swift EAはマルチタイムフレーム分析戦略に基づいており、高い時間枠と低い時間枠からのシグナルを組み合わせてトレードエントリーを確認します。このEAは、異なるタイムフレームのシグナルが一致したときのみトレードを開始し、精度を高め、誤ったエント
1日のレンジ
5497.45 5542.41
1年のレンジ
3802.58 5563.42
- 以前の終値
- 5510.38
- 始値
- 5506.85
- 買値
- 5535.91
- 買値
- 5536.21
- 安値
- 5497.45
- 高値
- 5542.41
- 出来高
- 53.081 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.78%
- 1年の変化
- 45.32%