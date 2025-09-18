QuotazioniSezioni
XAUAUD: Gold vs Australian Dollar

5586.92 AUD 76.54 (1.39%)
Settore: Materie prime Valuta di profitto: Australian Dollar

Il prezzo di XAUAUD ha avuto una variazione del 1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5497.45 AUD e ad un massimo di 5590.52 AUD.

Segui le dinamiche di Oro vs Dollaro Australiano. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Oro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5497.45 5590.52
Intervallo Annuale
3802.58 5590.52
Chiusura Precedente
5510.38
Apertura
5506.85
Bid
5586.92
Ask
5587.22
Minimo
5497.45
Massimo
5590.52
Volume
111.893 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.39%
Variazione Mensile
6.10%
Variazione Semestrale
11.80%
Variazione Annuale
46.66%
21 settembre, domenica