XAUAUD: Gold vs Australian Dollar
5586.92 AUD 76.54 (1.39%)
Settore: Materie prime Valuta di profitto: Australian Dollar
Il prezzo di XAUAUD ha avuto una variazione del 1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5497.45 AUD e ad un massimo di 5590.52 AUD.
Segui le dinamiche di Oro vs Dollaro Australiano. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Oro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5497.45 5590.52
Intervallo Annuale
3802.58 5590.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5510.38
- Apertura
- 5506.85
- Bid
- 5586.92
- Ask
- 5587.22
- Minimo
- 5497.45
- Massimo
- 5590.52
- Volume
- 111.893 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.66%
21 settembre, domenica