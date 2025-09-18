Dövizler / XAUAUD
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
XAUAUD: Gold vs Australian Dollar
5586.92 AUD 76.54 (1.39%)
Sektör: Emtialar Kâr para birimi: Australian Dollar
XAUAUD fiyatı bugün 1.39% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5497.45 AUD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5590.52 AUD aralığında işlem gördü.
Altın vs Avustralya doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Altın fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAUAUD haberleri
- Weekly Forex Forecast - 21th to 26th September (Charts)
- Gen Z fell in love with high-yield cash savings. The Fed just crashed the party.
- Missed the gold rush? Here's why some collectors start with silver
- A growing chorus of Wall Street icons has a message for investors: buy gold
- Opinion: What Trump’s bitcoin binge really says to Americans about their money
- Gold steadies on Fed outlook, US Dollar strength caps gains
- UBS makes positive revisions to base metals forecasts
- Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank
- London stocks set for weekly decline as investors weigh central bank moves
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record close
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Gold is worth more than ever. A metals dealer shares 3 tips to keep your stack safe.
- Gold Forecast Today 19/09: Bullish Trend Intact (Chart)
- Gold rally supports gains in London-listed miners
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 19
- Gold regains positive traction as geopolitical tensions support demand
- Gold Holds Decline as Rate-Cut Caution From Powell Saps Demand
- Zijin Gold launches $3.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, city’s largest in 2025
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $3,650 on stronger US Dollar, profit-taking
- Zijin Gold Seeks $3.2 Billion in World’s Biggest IPO Since May
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, world stocks rip
- Opinion: The Fed has no problem with rate cuts — and neither does the stock market
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC data in focus for Friday
XAUAUD için alım-satım uygulamaları
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldenEdge Scalper, ALTIN ve ona bağlı döviz çiftleri (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP) için özel olarak tasarlanmış güçlü bir uzman danışmandır (EA). Hem bireysel Forex yatırımcıları hem de Prop Firm profesyonelleri için uygundur. Bu EA, yüksek işlem sıklığı ve çok yönlü strateji seçenekleriyle öne çıkar. En büyük avantajı, tüm ana ALTIN bağlantılı paritelerde çoklu dövizle işlem yapabilmesidir ve bu özelliği onu değerli metaller piyasasında üst düzey bir çözüm haline getirir. Neden GoldenEdge Scalper’ı
Candle Surfer EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD). This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts. REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest! USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description Ma
Gold Veritas MT5
Marat Baiburin
3.19 (21)
Discount on all my products until 01.05. Gold Veritas , sessiz saatler için tam otomatik bir Forex Uzman Danışmanıdır. Danışmanın çalışmalarının izlenmesi: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller Doğru GMT ayarı: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743531 En anlaşılır ve basit optimizasyon için gerekli tüm parametreler sadece 6 ayarda mevcuttur Danışmanı tercihlerinize göre uyarlayabilirsiniz: risk seviyelerini ayarlayın veya belirli bir komisyoncu için kendiniz özelleştirin. 4 p
Royal Gold Chili EA
Marcel Frank Heitz
Royal Gold Chili EA was developed for various purposes. There are many setting options. The risk depends on the settings. The bot works with trading pairs GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR and XAUAUD. However, the bot also works with currency pairs, for example USDJPY. Therefore, write to the support before or test in the demo account. Important! It is advisable to run the EA thoroughly in a demo account. The backtest does not reflect the actual behavior of a demo or live account, as many factors are not ta
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
Bir backtest değil, gerçek bir ticaret sistemi satın alın Live Signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! Bu, XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD ve XAUCNH gibi tam çiftlerle altın veya XAU ticareti yapan ilk en akıllı robottur! Her gün haberleri kontrol ediyorum ve teknik, temel ve duygusal onayı olan her fırsattan
Algo Swift
Julia Elwira Deniz
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/juliarealtrading How to run: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751646 Sınırlı bir süre için, Algo Swift EA kopyanızı indirimli bir fiyatla edinin! Tek bir grafik ve minimal kurulum ile, daha önce hiç olmadığı kadar akıllı ve hızlı bir şekilde ticaret yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Otomatik ticaretin geleceğine adım atın, Algo Swift EA ile, hassasiyet ve performans için tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir EA. Bu EA, sıradan bir ticaret botu değil - kişis
Günlük aralık
5497.45 5590.52
Yıllık aralık
3802.58 5590.52
- Önceki kapanış
- 5510.38
- Açılış
- 5506.85
- Satış
- 5586.92
- Alış
- 5587.22
- Düşük
- 5497.45
- Yüksek
- 5590.52
- Hacim
- 111.893 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.39%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.10%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.80%
- Yıllık değişim
- 46.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar