통화 / XAUAUD
XAUAUD: Gold vs Australian Dollar
5586.92 AUD 76.54 (1.39%)
부문: 원자재 수익 통화: Australian Dollar
XAUAUD 가격이 당일 1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 5497.45 AUD와 고가 5590.52 AUD로 거래되었습니다
금 vs 호주 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 금 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XAUAUD News
일일 변동 비율
5497.45 5590.52
년간 변동
3802.58 5590.52
- 이전 종가
- 5510.38
- 시가
- 5506.85
- Bid
- 5586.92
- Ask
- 5587.22
- 저가
- 5497.45
- 고가
- 5590.52
- 볼륨
- 111.893 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.39%
- 월 변동
- 6.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.66%
20 9월, 토요일