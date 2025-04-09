QuotazioniSezioni
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar

1.12533 NZD 0.00152 (0.14%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Australian Dollar Valuta di profitto: New Zealand Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AUDNZD ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 1.12057 NZD e ad un massimo di 1.12600 NZD per 1 AUD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Australiano vs Dollaro Neozelandese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Australiano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.12057 1.12600
Intervallo Annuale
1.06502 1.12787
Chiusura Precedente
1.1238 1
Apertura
1.1205 7
Bid
1.1253 3
Ask
1.1256 3
Minimo
1.1205 7
Massimo
1.1260 0
Volume
50.577 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
1.48%
Variazione Semestrale
2.43%
Variazione Annuale
3.37%
21 settembre, domenica