Valute / AUDNZD
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.12533 NZD 0.00152 (0.14%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Australian Dollar Valuta di profitto: New Zealand Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AUDNZD ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 1.12057 NZD e ad un massimo di 1.12600 NZD per 1 AUD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Australiano vs Dollaro Neozelandese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Australiano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.12057 1.12600
Intervallo Annuale
1.06502 1.12787
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.1238 1
- Apertura
- 1.1205 7
- Bid
- 1.1253 3
- Ask
- 1.1256 3
- Minimo
- 1.1205 7
- Massimo
- 1.1260 0
- Volume
- 50.577 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.37%
21 settembre, domenica