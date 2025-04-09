通貨 / AUDNZD
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.12417 NZD 0.00036 (0.03%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Australian Dollar 利益通貨: New Zealand Dollar
AUDNZDの今日の為替レートは、0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1AUDあたり1.12057NZDの安値と1.12536NZDの高値で取引されました。
オーストラリアドルvsニュージーランドドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、オーストラリアドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.12057 1.12536
1年のレンジ
1.06502 1.12787
- 以前の終値
- 1.1238 1
- 始値
- 1.1205 7
- 買値
- 1.1241 7
- 買値
- 1.1244 7
- 安値
- 1.1205 7
- 高値
- 1.1253 6
- 出来高
- 22.509 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.33%
- 1年の変化
- 3.26%