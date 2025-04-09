货币 / AUDNZD
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.11421 NZD 0.00121 (0.11%)
版块: 货币 基础: Australian Dollar 盈利货币: New Zealand Dollar
今日AUDNZD汇率已更改by -0.11%。当日，该货币每1AUD以低点1.11290 NZD和高点1.11545 NZD进行交易。
关注澳元vs新西兰元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去澳元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AUDNZD新闻
AUDNZD on the Community Forum
AUDNZD交易应用程序
