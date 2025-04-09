CotaçõesSeções
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar

1.12328 NZD 0.00786 (0.70%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Australian Dollar Moeda de lucro: New Zealand Dollar

A taxa do AUDNZD para hoje mudou para 0.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 1.11290 NZD para 1 AUD e o máximo foi 1.12787 NZD.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar australiano vs dólar australiano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar australiano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
1.11290 1.12787
Faixa anual
1.06502 1.12787
Fechamento anterior
1.1154 2
Open
1.1146 9
Bid
1.1232 8
Ask
1.1235 8
Low
1.1129 0
High
1.1278 7
Volume
59.373 K
Mudança diária
0.70%
Mudança mensal
1.29%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.25%
Mudança anual
3.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
01:30
AUD
Variação no Emprego
Atu.
-5.4 mil
Projeç.
24.4 mil
Prév.
26.5 mil
01:30
AUD
Variação no Emprego em Tempo Integral
Atu.
-40.9 mil
Projeç.
Prév.
63.6 mil
01:30
AUD
Taxa de Desemprego
Atu.
4.2%
Projeç.
4.2%
Prév.
4.2%
22:45
NZD
Balança Comercial 12 Meses
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-3.492 bilh
Prév.
$​-3.941 bilh