AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.12328 NZD 0.00786 (0.70%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Australian Dollar Moeda de lucro: New Zealand Dollar
A taxa do AUDNZD para hoje mudou para 0.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 1.11290 NZD para 1 AUD e o máximo foi 1.12787 NZD.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar australiano vs dólar australiano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar australiano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.11290 1.12787
Faixa anual
1.06502 1.12787
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.1154 2
- Open
- 1.1146 9
- Bid
- 1.1232 8
- Ask
- 1.1235 8
- Low
- 1.1129 0
- High
- 1.1278 7
- Volume
- 59.373 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.70%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.25%
- Mudança anual
- 3.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- -5.4 mil
- Projeç.
- 24.4 mil
- Prév.
- 26.5 mil
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- -40.9 mil
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 63.6 mil
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- 4.2%
- Projeç.
- 4.2%
- Prév.
- 4.2%
22:45
NZD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $-3.492 bilh
- Prév.
- $-3.941 bilh