통화 / AUDNZD
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.12533 NZD 0.00152 (0.14%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Australian Dollar 수익 통화: New Zealand Dollar
AUDNZD 환율이 당일 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 AUD당 저가 1.12057 NZD와 고가 1.12600 NZD로 거래되었습니다
호주 달러 vs 뉴질랜드 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 호주 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
1.12057 1.12600
년간 변동
1.06502 1.12787
- 이전 종가
- 1.1238 1
- 시가
- 1.1205 7
- Bid
- 1.1253 3
- Ask
- 1.1256 3
- 저가
- 1.1205 7
- 고가
- 1.1260 0
- 볼륨
- 50.577 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.14%
- 월 변동
- 1.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.37%
20 9월, 토요일