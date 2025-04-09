FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / AUDNZD
Geri dön - Dövizler

AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar

1.12533 NZD 0.00152 (0.14%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Australian Dollar Kâr para birimi: New Zealand Dollar

AUDNZD döviz kuru bugün 0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 AUD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.12057 NZD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.12600 NZD aralığında işlem gördü.

Avustralya doları vs Yeni Zelanda doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Avustralya doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AUDNZD haberleri

AUDNZD için alım-satım uygulamaları

MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Uzman Danışmanlar
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Deposit Multiplier
Yuri Tikhonov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deposit Multiplier Advisor is a fully automated grid advisor with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy is to open an initial order on the market based on indicators based on overbought and oversold zones of the instrument. The Expert Advisor then multiplies the volume of one direction with a grid of pending orders with a set distance in points. When the set profit is reached, the basket of orders is closed and the cycle repeats. The lot size can be fixed or calculated as a
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Rise of Skywalker:    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.         Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in  the indicator    The Rise of Sky walker:   (   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Günlük aralık
1.12057 1.12600
Yıllık aralık
1.06502 1.12787
Önceki kapanış
1.1238 1
Açılış
1.1205 7
Satış
1.1253 3
Alış
1.1256 3
Düşük
1.1205 7
Yüksek
1.1260 0
Hacim
50.577 K
Günlük değişim
0.14%
Aylık değişim
1.48%
6 aylık değişim
2.43%
Yıllık değişim
3.37%
21 Eylül, Pazar