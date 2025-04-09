Dövizler / AUDNZD
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.12533 NZD 0.00152 (0.14%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Australian Dollar Kâr para birimi: New Zealand Dollar
AUDNZD döviz kuru bugün 0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 AUD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.12057 NZD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.12600 NZD aralığında işlem gördü.
Avustralya doları vs Yeni Zelanda doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Avustralya doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
1.12057 1.12600
Yıllık aralık
1.06502 1.12787
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.1238 1
- Açılış
- 1.1205 7
- Satış
- 1.1253 3
- Alış
- 1.1256 3
- Düşük
- 1.1205 7
- Yüksek
- 1.1260 0
- Hacim
- 50.577 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.14%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.48%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.37%
21 Eylül, Pazar