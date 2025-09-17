货币 / BTCUSD
BTCUSD: Bitcoin vs US Dollar
115549.70 USD 1234.00 (1.06%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: Bitcoin 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BTCUSD价格已更改-1.06%。当日，以低点114661.90 USD和高点117244.80 USD进行交易。
关注比特币vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去比特币价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BTCUSD新闻
BTCUSD on the Community Forum
BTCUSD交易应用程序
日范围
114661.90 117244.80
年范围
59229.74 124538.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 116783.70
- 开盘价
- 116783.70
- 卖价
- 115549.70
- 买价
- 115550.00
- 最低价
- 114661.90
- 最高价
- 117244.80
- 交易量
- 23.946 K
- 日变化
- -1.06%
- 月变化
- 5.93%
- 6个月变化
- 40.24%
- 年变化
- 81.25%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值