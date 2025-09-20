Valute / BTCUSD
BTCUSD: Bitcoin vs US Dollar
115306.50 USD 2148.30 (1.83%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Bitcoin Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di BTCUSD ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 115049.90 USD e ad un massimo di 117469.00 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Bitcoin vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Bitcoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BTCUSD News
BTCUSD on the Community Forum
Applicazioni di Trading per BTCUSD
Intervallo Giornaliero
115049.90 117469.00
Intervallo Annuale
59229.74 124538.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 117454.80
- Apertura
- 117454.80
- Bid
- 115306.50
- Ask
- 115306.80
- Minimo
- 115049.90
- Massimo
- 117469.00
- Volume
- 16.439 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 80.87%
21 settembre, domenica