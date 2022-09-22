Binary Step Clouds Indicator

his indicator acts like two expert traders working together — one using RSI, the other using MACD. Instead of you looking at both separately and guessing, it combines their opinions into one clear signal: buy arrow or sell arrow . Once an arrow appears, it stays put. No disappearing tricks. What Makes It Different Most indicators give you raw lines and numbers. This one gives you a final verdict by requiring both RSI and MACD to agree before showing a signal. That’s the "combo" in the name. It a