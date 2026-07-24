A signal is a sequence, not a single event

Break. Price clears the moving average by a minimum distance you define.

Retest. Price returns to the average within a number of bars and a tolerance you set.

Confirm. Price closes beyond the retest with a buffer, within a limited number of bars.

Only when the sequence completes does an arrow appear. Tightening the break distance, retest tolerance and confirmation buffer gives fewer, higher-conviction signals; loosening them gives faster signals for lower timeframes.

Two views, one switch

Persist Mode works the single moving average as described above. Momentum Mode switches to a fast and slow EMA cross with a minimum-separation anti-chop filter. Both are available live from the panel without reopening the properties window.

Auto MA detection

Press one button and Persist-Shift scans a range of common periods over your lookback window and reports which one price has actually been respecting, expressed as a ratio of touches held versus broken with a percentage. On a symbol you have never traded, this replaces guesswork with a measurement. In Persist Mode the winning period is applied immediately.

Live control panel

Change the moving average period, the EMA pair, the anti-chop separation and the analysis timeframe directly from the chart with plus and minus buttons, and watch the signals redraw. Step sizes are configurable. The panel is positioned by default to sit clear of the other Persistence Lab panels when several tools share one chart.

Alerts

Optional popup alert and push notification to your phone when a signal confirms.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Persistence Lab publishes a complete user manual and a combined course covering how Persist-Shift works together with Persist-Struct, Persist-Engine and Persist-Pilot.

Risk notice: this indicator is a visual reading and alerting aid. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss.

Persist-Shift treats one moving average as live support and resistance, and signals only when price has genuinely shifted around it: a break, a return, and a confirmation. It runs on a fixed timeframe of your choice, independent of the chart you are looking at, so an H1 read stays stable while you work on M15.