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I need a trading bot, please i need this project urgently

MQL5 Indicators Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging Python

Specification

I need a trading bot, please i need this project urgently and when messaing me kindly send me samples of past works and dont forget i need the project to be done as soon as possible

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EA_Specification_v1_0.webp
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Project information

Budget
30+ USD

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(3)
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