MQL5 Experts
Specification
GBPUSD Demand & Supply EA
1. Trend Direction
1H timeframe
50 EMA and 200 EMA
BUY bias: 50 EMA above 200 EMA
SELL bias: 50 EMA below 200 EMA
2. Demand & Supply Zones
Identify strong moves away from a base
Prefer fresh zones
Avoid zones that have already been repeatedly tested
3. Trendlines
Use ascending trendlines to support BUY setups
Use descending trendlines to support SELL setups
Trendline must support the overall market direction
4. Liquidity
Identify liquidity around swing highs and lows
Look for liquidity sweeps/grabs before confirmation where applicable
5. Rejection Candles
Minimum 2 rejection candles at the zone
BUY: rejection showing buyers defending demand
SELL: rejection showing sellers defending supply
6. BOS / CHOCH
BUY: bullish structure break with a candle closing above the relevant swing high
SELL: bearish structure break with a candle closing below the relevant swing low
7. Continuation
Confirm price continues in the expected direction after the BOS
Avoid entering on a weak or false break
8. Entry
BUY:
Uptrend → demand → liquidity reaction → 2+ rejections → bullish BOS → bullish continuation → BUY
SELL:
Downtrend → supply → liquidity reaction → 2+ rejections → bearish BOS → bearish continuation → SELL
9. Stop Loss
SL placed beyond the zone
5–8 pip buffer
Adjustable in the EA settings
10. Risk Management
Fixed risk: $3 per trade
Automatic lot-size calculation
Lot size adjusts according to SL distance
11. Take Profit
1:2 risk-to-reward
If risk is $3, target profit is approximately $6 before trading costs.
12. Trading Sessions
We can add a session filter so the EA trades only during the most active periods.
13. Spread Protection
The EA will not trade if the GBPUSD spread is too high.
14. Maximum Trades
We should limit the number of trades to prevent overtrading.
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