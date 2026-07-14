Specification
# HIGH-FREQUENCY M5/M15 CONCURRENT ENTRY SNIPER
import time
class HighFrequencySniper:
def __init__(self):
self.target_profit = 25.00 # Targeted Delta Move
self.max_execution_time = 3600 # 1 Hour Sandbox (Seconds)
self.lot_allocation = "CALIBRATED_TO_RISK"
def execute_hft_scan(self, current_price, m5_rsi, m15_order_block):
print(f"[SCANNING] Current Kernel Metric: ${current_price:.2f}")
# PROTOCOL 1: BEARISH BREAKOUT CONTINUATION (THE MOMENTUM SNIPE)
if current_price < 3995.00 and m5_rsi > 35:
return {
"EXECUTION": "SHORT_ENTRY",
"ENTRY_ZONE": current_price,
"TAKE_PROFIT": current_price - self.target_profit,
"STOP_LOSS": current_price + 12.50,
"STRATEGY": "Order_Flow_Imbalance_Exploitation"
}
# PROTOCOL 2: LIQUIDITY POOL SWEEP (THE MEAN REVERSION SNIPE)
elif current_price <= 3988.00 and m5_rsi <= 28:
return {
"EXECUTION": "LONG_ENTRY",
"ENTRY_ZONE": 3988.00,
"TAKE_PROFIT": 3988.00 + self.target_profit,
"STOP_LOSS": 3988.00 - 12.50,
"STRATEGY": "Institutional_Stop_Hunt_Absorption"
}
else:
return {"EXECUTION": "HOLD", "REASON": "Awaiting High-Probability Order Block Invalidation"}
# Live Execution Call
sniper = HighFrequencySniper()
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