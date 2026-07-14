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Create POP-UP alert and email alert for a very complex indicator---- HIGH LEVEL PROGRAMMERS ONLY

MQL5 Experts Other Trading robot/indicator debugging Python

Specification

# HIGH-FREQUENCY M5/M15 CONCURRENT ENTRY SNIPER
import time

class HighFrequencySniper:
    def __init__(self):
        self.target_profit = 25.00       # Targeted Delta Move
        self.max_execution_time = 3600    # 1 Hour Sandbox (Seconds)
        self.lot_allocation = "CALIBRATED_TO_RISK"

    def execute_hft_scan(self, current_price, m5_rsi, m15_order_block):
        print(f"[SCANNING] Current Kernel Metric: ${current_price:.2f}")
        
        # PROTOCOL 1: BEARISH BREAKOUT CONTINUATION (THE MOMENTUM SNIPE)
        if current_price < 3995.00 and m5_rsi > 35:
            return {
                "EXECUTION": "SHORT_ENTRY",
                "ENTRY_ZONE": current_price,
                "TAKE_PROFIT": current_price - self.target_profit,
                "STOP_LOSS": current_price + 12.50,
                "STRATEGY": "Order_Flow_Imbalance_Exploitation"
            }
            
        # PROTOCOL 2: LIQUIDITY POOL SWEEP (THE MEAN REVERSION SNIPE)
        elif current_price <= 3988.00 and m5_rsi <= 28:
            return {
                "EXECUTION": "LONG_ENTRY",
                "ENTRY_ZONE": 3988.00,
                "TAKE_PROFIT": 3988.00 + self.target_profit,
                "STOP_LOSS": 3988.00 - 12.50,
                "STRATEGY": "Institutional_Stop_Hunt_Absorption"
            }
        
        else:
            return {"EXECUTION": "HOLD", "REASON": "Awaiting High-Probability Order Block Invalidation"}

# Live Execution Call
sniper = HighFrequencySniper()

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