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Create a forex trading robot (EA)for mt5 30+ USD Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before

Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USD Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with

EA and Signal Configuration, Monitoring and Reporting Service needed 30 - 200 USD Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account. Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running. The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically. Should be available to report and update on daily basis. Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same. Thanks

Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) 100 - 300 USD Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 from scratch. My goal is to develop a high-quality scalping system with strong risk management and long-term profitability potential. I am not looking for unrealistic promises or "100%

Convert Tradingview (Pinescript) to MT5 Indicator 50 - 200 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView indicator into an MT5 indicator. The objective is to recreate the TradingView indicator in MQL5 so that it produces the same calculations, plots, values, and signals as closely as possible. Requirements: Convert the TradingView Pine Script into an MT5 indicator (.mq5). Ensure the MT5 version matches the TradingView version as accurately as

Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial