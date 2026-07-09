Specification
Looking for an MT5 Expert Advisor developer with:
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Minimum 1 year of verified activity on the MetaTrader Market
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Positive, real user reviews
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Ability to build EAs without Bollinger Bands
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Fully configurable parameters (risk, filters, SL/TP, trading hours)
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Free test version available before any payment
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Clear communication and ongoing support
If you meet these requirements, please send your MQL5 profile or portfolio.
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Project information
Budget
35+ USD
VAT (21%): 7.35 USD
Total: 42 USD
For the developer31.5 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0