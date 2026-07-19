Hello,

I am looking for an existing, fully backtestable MT5 Expert Advisor or EA portfolio designed specifically for passing an FTMO-style prop-firm evaluation.

I am not looking for unrealistic profit claims or a visually perfect backtest. My priority is a statistically defensible probability of passing the challenge while respecting all risk limits.

Primary objective

The system should be designed for the current FTMO 100k Two-Step rules:

Phase 1 profit target: 10%

Phase 2 profit target: 5%

Maximum Daily Loss: 5%, including floating P/L, commissions and swaps

Maximum Loss: 10%



At least 50% estimated probability of passing Phase 1 within 30 calendar days

Phase 2 probability and expected completion time must also be reported separately

Preference will be given to systems showing at least 50% estimated probability of completing the entire Two-Step evaluation

The primary target is:

The success rate must be based on repeated simulations, rolling historical starting dates or another clearly explained statistical method—not on one selected backtest. No repainting indicators are allowed!





Portfolio structure

The complete system should trade between 2 and 7 symbols

Symbols should provide genuine diversification, not five versions of the same USD or risk-on exposure

Different strategies or symbols may use different timeframes

The system must disclose maximum simultaneous positions and maximum total open risk

Correlated positions must be controlled at portfolio level



Prohibited methods

The following are strictly prohibited:

Martingale

Grid trading

Averaging down

Recovery trading

Increasing lot size after losses

Hidden or unlimited position baskets

Unbounded exposure

Latency or broker arbitrage

Tick-data exploitation

Repainting or future-data usage

Tester-only logic

Strategies requiring manual intervention to avoid account failure

Every position must have a real broker-side stop loss. Any multi-position logic must have a predefined and limited worst-case loss.

Required risk controls

The EA should include, or be compatible with, the following protections:

Adjustable risk per trade

Maximum account-level open risk

Maximum simultaneous positions

Maximum risk per symbol

Maximum correlated exposure

Internal daily loss limit below the official 5% limit

Internal total drawdown limit below the official 10% limit

Correct CE(S)T daily-loss reset handling

Emergency stop preventing new entries after the internal limit is reached

Spread and slippage filters

Optional high-impact news filter (not must have)

Friday and weekend-trading controls

Unique magic numbers for every strategy or symbol

At the recommended challenge setting, I would prefer the historical equity drawdown to remain below approximately 7–8%, with the worst historical daily loss below 4%, leaving a safety buffer for live execution.

Backtest requirements

The strategy must be testable locally in the standard MT5 Strategy Tester.

Required evidence:

Minimum five years of historical testing, but preferably from 2018 to the present

Every Tick Based on Real Ticks

Realistic commission, variable spread and swap

At least 2–5 different market regimes

Trending and ranging periods

Low- and high-volatility conditions

COVID-era volatility

Inflation and interest-rate shock periods

Both bullish and bearish market environments

Separate in-sample and genuine out-of-sample results

Results broken down by year and symbol

Long and short results shown separately

The same EA version and the same SET files must be used across the complete test period.

Robustness testing

The candidate should provide as many of the following as possible:

Walk-forward testing

Genuine post-development out-of-sample period

Monte Carlo or block-bootstrap simulation

At least 1,000 simulated challenge paths

Rolling historical challenge start dates

Trade-order randomization

Spread and slippage stress tests

Parameter sensitivity tests

Tests using neighbouring parameter values

Results from more than one broker’s historical data

Verified demo or live forward results, if available

The simulation report should include:

Phase 1 pass probability

Phase 2 pass probability

Full Two-Step pass probability

Daily-loss breach probability

Maximum-loss breach probability

Median completion time

75th and 90th percentile completion time

Median and 95th percentile drawdown

Worst simulated daily loss

Maximum simultaneous exposure

Minimum quality expectations

I am not setting a fixed minimum profit factor because this depends on the trade frequency and payoff structure. However, the strategy must demonstrate:

Positive expectancy after all trading costs

Stable performance across several years

No dependency on one unusually profitable month or year

No major collapse in out-of-sample testing

Sufficient trade count for meaningful statistical evaluation

Reasonably stable nearby parameter combinations

Realistic execution assumptions

No unexplained difference between backtest and forward behaviour

A lower-profit but genuinely robust system is preferable to a spectacular, over-optimized equity curve.

Deliverables

Please provide:

MT5-compatible EX5 file or a fully functional trial version

Recommended SET file for every symbol

Exact symbols, timeframes and broker requirements

Full MT5 HTML backtest reports

Trade/deal exports in CSV or XLSX format

Out-of-sample and robustness reports

Recommended settings for a 100k FTMO account

Installation and operating instructions

Description of the trading and risk-management logic

Clear licensing terms, including whether changing prop account numbers is supported

List of any DLL, WebRequest, external signal or server dependencies

The EA must remain locally backtestable. I am not interested in a black-box system whose results depend on unavailable external signals.

When applying

Please include:

EA name and current version Release date and latest update date Symbols and timeframes Entry, exit and risk logic in general terms Maximum number of simultaneous positions Historical and out-of-sample results Estimated FTMO pass probability and calculation method Verified live or demo monitoring link, if available Known weaknesses and unsuitable market conditions Price and licensing conditions

My budget is intended primarily for an existing, already testable EA or portfolio. Please do not apply with marketing screenshots alone. I need reproducible MT5 reports and enough information to verify the claimed challenge success rate independently.