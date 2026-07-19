Specification
Hello,
I am looking for an existing, fully backtestable MT5 Expert Advisor or EA portfolio designed specifically for passing an FTMO-style prop-firm evaluation.
I am not looking for unrealistic profit claims or a visually perfect backtest. My priority is a statistically defensible probability of passing the challenge while respecting all risk limits.
Primary objective
The system should be designed for the current FTMO 100k Two-Step rules:
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Phase 1 profit target: 10%
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Phase 2 profit target: 5%
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Maximum Daily Loss: 5%, including floating P/L, commissions and swaps
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Maximum Loss: 10%
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At least 50% estimated probability of passing Phase 1 within 30 calendar days
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Phase 2 probability and expected completion time must also be reported separately
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Preference will be given to systems showing at least 50% estimated probability of completing the entire Two-Step evaluation
The success rate must be based on repeated simulations, rolling historical starting dates or another clearly explained statistical method—not on one selected backtest. No repainting indicators are allowed!
Portfolio structure
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The complete system should trade between 2 and 7 symbols
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Symbols should provide genuine diversification, not five versions of the same USD or risk-on exposure
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Different strategies or symbols may use different timeframes
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The system must disclose maximum simultaneous positions and maximum total open risk
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Correlated positions must be controlled at portfolio level
Prohibited methods
The following are strictly prohibited:
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Martingale
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Grid trading
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Averaging down
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Recovery trading
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Increasing lot size after losses
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Hidden or unlimited position baskets
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Unbounded exposure
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Latency or broker arbitrage
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Tick-data exploitation
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Repainting or future-data usage
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Tester-only logic
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Strategies requiring manual intervention to avoid account failure
Every position must have a real broker-side stop loss. Any multi-position logic must have a predefined and limited worst-case loss.
Required risk controls
The EA should include, or be compatible with, the following protections:
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Adjustable risk per trade
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Maximum account-level open risk
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Maximum simultaneous positions
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Maximum risk per symbol
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Maximum correlated exposure
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Internal daily loss limit below the official 5% limit
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Internal total drawdown limit below the official 10% limit
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Correct CE(S)T daily-loss reset handling
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Emergency stop preventing new entries after the internal limit is reached
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Spread and slippage filters
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Optional high-impact news filter (not must have)
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Friday and weekend-trading controls
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Unique magic numbers for every strategy or symbol
At the recommended challenge setting, I would prefer the historical equity drawdown to remain below approximately 7–8%, with the worst historical daily loss below 4%, leaving a safety buffer for live execution.
Backtest requirements
The strategy must be testable locally in the standard MT5 Strategy Tester.
Required evidence:
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Minimum five years of historical testing, but preferably from 2018 to the present
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Every Tick Based on Real Ticks
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Realistic commission, variable spread and swap
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At least 2–5 different market regimes
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Trending and ranging periods
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Low- and high-volatility conditions
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COVID-era volatility
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Inflation and interest-rate shock periods
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Both bullish and bearish market environments
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Separate in-sample and genuine out-of-sample results
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Results broken down by year and symbol
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Long and short results shown separately
The same EA version and the same SET files must be used across the complete test period.
Robustness testing
The candidate should provide as many of the following as possible:
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Walk-forward testing
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Genuine post-development out-of-sample period
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Monte Carlo or block-bootstrap simulation
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At least 1,000 simulated challenge paths
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Rolling historical challenge start dates
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Trade-order randomization
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Spread and slippage stress tests
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Parameter sensitivity tests
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Tests using neighbouring parameter values
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Results from more than one broker’s historical data
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Verified demo or live forward results, if available
The simulation report should include:
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Phase 1 pass probability
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Phase 2 pass probability
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Full Two-Step pass probability
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Daily-loss breach probability
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Maximum-loss breach probability
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Median completion time
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75th and 90th percentile completion time
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Median and 95th percentile drawdown
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Worst simulated daily loss
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Maximum simultaneous exposure
Minimum quality expectations
I am not setting a fixed minimum profit factor because this depends on the trade frequency and payoff structure. However, the strategy must demonstrate:
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Positive expectancy after all trading costs
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Stable performance across several years
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No dependency on one unusually profitable month or year
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No major collapse in out-of-sample testing
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Sufficient trade count for meaningful statistical evaluation
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Reasonably stable nearby parameter combinations
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Realistic execution assumptions
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No unexplained difference between backtest and forward behaviour
A lower-profit but genuinely robust system is preferable to a spectacular, over-optimized equity curve.
Deliverables
Please provide:
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MT5-compatible EX5 file or a fully functional trial version
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Recommended SET file for every symbol
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Exact symbols, timeframes and broker requirements
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Full MT5 HTML backtest reports
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Trade/deal exports in CSV or XLSX format
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Out-of-sample and robustness reports
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Recommended settings for a 100k FTMO account
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Installation and operating instructions
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Description of the trading and risk-management logic
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Clear licensing terms, including whether changing prop account numbers is supported
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List of any DLL, WebRequest, external signal or server dependencies
The EA must remain locally backtestable. I am not interested in a black-box system whose results depend on unavailable external signals.
When applying
Please include:
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EA name and current version
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Release date and latest update date
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Symbols and timeframes
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Entry, exit and risk logic in general terms
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Maximum number of simultaneous positions
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Historical and out-of-sample results
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Estimated FTMO pass probability and calculation method
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Verified live or demo monitoring link, if available
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Known weaknesses and unsuitable market conditions
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Price and licensing conditions
My budget is intended primarily for an existing, already testable EA or portfolio. Please do not apply with marketing screenshots alone. I need reproducible MT5 reports and enough information to verify the claimed challenge success rate independently.