FreelanceSections

Need experience forex EA FOR MY PROJECT, ONLY REACH OUT IF YOU CAN HELP

MQL5 Experts

Specification

We are looking for an experienced Machine Learning Engineer / Quant Developer to develop a probability-based decision-support model for a discretionary Bitcoin trading system operating on the 5-minute timeframe.


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Project information

Budget
1200+ USD
Deadline
from 1 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0