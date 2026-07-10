Specification
OANDA market watch clock and symbols (.sim)
Multipair able so i can choose at least 6 of those more volatile forex pairs.
Price Action setups instead of relay on lag indicators. But rsi for confirmation.
Spread protection, position management, magic number editor, hours trading. Volatility protection Trailing Stop, Stop losses, take profit. Percentage and ATR scale instead of dollars or lot sizes. Funds management, risk management, stage daily limits, pairs selection and limits.
inputs so i can do back tests. Price Action and sweep filters
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Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0