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Need a Standby Developer - this description is for Transitioning to Live Funds [ Long Term Developer Only ] .

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules Product Design Collection of data on the internet Text writing

Specification


  • Only Technical Issues .

  • Familiarization to Different Symbols . [Again Technical Assistance Only] .

  • Deleting extra lines of code , Not Required Folders (Clean Code) .

  • No Need for Logic Alteration (Strictly) .

Responded

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Developer 8
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Published: 2 codes
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Developer 10
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Developer 15
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Published: 2 codes
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Developer 24
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Published: 7 articles, 63 codes
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Developer 25
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Developer 26
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Published: 2 codes
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Developer 27
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Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 14 day(s)

Customer

(16)
Placed orders59
Arbitrage count0