Need a Standby Developer - this description is for Transitioning to Live Funds [ Long Term Developer Only ] .
Specification
- Only Technical Issues .
- Familiarization to Different Symbols . [Again Technical Assistance Only] .
- Deleting extra lines of code , Not Required Folders (Clean Code) .
- No Need for Logic Alteration (Strictly) .
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
93
31%
Arbitration
9
22% / 56%
Overdue
5
5%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
565
35%
Arbitration
81
31% / 44%
Overdue
204
36%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
36
33%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
9
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
301
76%
Arbitration
13
77% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
267
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Working
Published: 2 codes
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
16
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
10
10%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
23
Rating
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
24
Rating
Projects
28
54%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
5
18%
Free
Published: 7 articles, 63 codes
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
27
Rating
Projects
33
45%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
8
24%
Free
Similar orders
MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USDHello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the
MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USDI have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 14 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders59
Arbitrage count0