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MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USD Hello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the

MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USD I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the