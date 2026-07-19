Specification
I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 HFT developer to build or optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor that can successfully pass proprietary trading firm challenges and perform consistently under live trading conditions with brokers such as 8cap or BlackBull Markets.
The developer should have proven experience with HFT execution, ultra-low-latency trading, broker execution, slippage, spreads, and order management. The EA should be optimized for real live-market conditions and demo performance.
If you already have experience developing HFT EAs for prop firms or have a similar HFT system with source code, please describe your experience and explain how you would approach this project.
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Similar orders
MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USDI have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the
Project information
Budget
30 - 3000 USD
Customer
Placed orders11
Arbitrage count0