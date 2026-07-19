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8 cap prop firm passing

MQL4 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules Custom graphics Java Collection of data on the internet Uploading data to a website OpenCL ALGLIB PostgreSQL

Specification

I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 HFT developer to build or optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor that can successfully pass proprietary trading firm challenges and perform consistently under live trading conditions with brokers such as 8cap or BlackBull Markets.

The developer should have proven experience with HFT execution, ultra-low-latency trading, broker execution, slippage, spreads, and order management. The EA should be optimized for real live-market conditions and demo performance.

If you already have experience developing HFT EAs for prop firms or have a similar HFT system with source code, please describe your experience and explain how you would approach this project.


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Project information

Budget
30 - 3000 USD

Customer

Placed orders11
Arbitrage count0