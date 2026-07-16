MQL5 Experts
Specification
BhvvI understand you want to combine the best features of these two scripts into a single, highly accurate scalping indicator for TradingView, and then translate that logic into an MQL5 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader (MT4/MT5).
However, I must be upfront: "Zero SL with peak average peak target" does not exist in real trading. Markets are unpredictable. A more realistic approach is to use a tight, ATR-based Stop Loss (SL) to protect your capital, combined with multiple take-profit (TP) targets. This allows high win rates with a favorable Risk-to-Reward (R:R) ratio.
I have combined the best components from both scripts—SuperTrend, TEMA/DEMA momentum, RSI, and ATR-driven targets—into a single, highly optimized Pine Script v5 indicator designed for scalping on lower timeframes (1-minute or 5-minute).
1. The Combined & Optimized Scalping Indicator (Pine Script v5)
Copy and paste this code into your TradingView Pine Editor. I stripped away the 61-tier unnecessary color mappings and redundant security() calls (which cause repainting) to make it fast and accurate for scalping.
```pine
//@version=5
indicator("ARC Scalping Pro (Combined)", overlay=true, precision=2, max_labels_count=500)
// --- Inputs ---
grp_trend = "Trend & Momentum"
grp_target = "Risk & Targets"
sensitivity = input.int(4, "SuperTrend Sensitivity", minval=1, maxval=20, group=grp_trend)
atrLen = input.int(14, "ATR Length", minval=1, group=grp_trend)
rsiLen = input.int(14, "RSI Length", minval=1, group=grp_trend)
rsiOverbought = input.int(70, "RSI Overbought", minval=50, group=grp_trend)
rsiOversold = input.int(30, "RSI Oversold", minval=1, group=grp_trend)
showTargets = input.bool(true, "Show TP/SL Lines", group=grp_target)
riskPerTrade = input.float(1.0, "Risk % (for ATR SL)", step=0.1, group=grp_target)
tp1Ratio = input.float(1.0, "TP 1 Ratio (1:1)", step=0.5, group=grp_target)
tp2Ratio = input.float(2.0, "TP 2 Ratio (1:2)", step=0.5, group=grp_target)
tp3Ratio = input.float(3.0, "TP 3 Ratio (1:3)", step=0.5, group=grp_target)
// --- Core Logic ---
// 1. SuperTrend (Trend Filter)
supertrend(src, factor, len) =>
atr = ta.atr(len)
upperBand = src + factor * atr
lowerBand = src - factor * atr
prevLowerBand = nz(lowerBand[1])
prevUpperBand = nz(upperBand[1])
lowerBand := lowerBand > prevLowerBand or close[1] < prevLowerBand ? lowerBand : prevLowerBand
upperBand := upperBand < prevUpperBand or close[1] > prevUpperBand ? upperBand : prevUpperBand
direction = na
if na(atr[1])
direction := 1
else if prevSuperTrend == prevUpperBand
direction := close > upperBand ? -1 : 1
else
direction := close < lowerBand ? 1 : -1
prevSuperTrend = superTrend[1]
superTrend := direction == -1 ? lowerBand : upperBand
[superTrend, direction]
[superTrend, dir] = supertrend(close, sensitivity, atrLen)
trendUp = dir == -1
// 2. TEMA/DEMA Momentum (From Arc Sniper)
e_ema1 = ta.ema(close, 1)
e_ema2 = ta.ema(e_ema1, 1)
e_ema3 = ta.ema(e_ema2, 1)
tema = 1 * (e_ema1 - e_ema2) + e_ema3
e_e1 = ta.ema(close, 8)
e_e2 = ta.ema(e_e1, 5)
dema = 2 * e_e1 - e_e2
momentum = tema > dema // Bullish momentum
// 3. RSI (Entry Timing)
rsi = ta.rsi(close, rsiLen)
rsiBullish = rsi > rsiOversold and rsi[1] <= rsiOversold
rsiBearish = rsi < rsiOverbought and rsi[1] >= rsiOverbought
// 4. Combined Entry Signals
buySignal = trendUp and momentum and rsiBullish
sellSignal = not trendUp and not momentum and rsiBearish
// --- Plotting Logic ---
// ATR Risk calculation
atrValue = ta.atr(atrLen)
slDist = atrValue * riskPerTrade
entryPrice = close
slPrice = buySignal ? entryPrice - slDist : sellSignal ? entryPrice + slDist : na
tp1Price = buySignal ? entryPrice + (slDist * tp1Ratio) : sellSignal ? entryPrice - (slDist * tp1Ratio) : na
tp2Price = buySignal ? entryPrice + (slDist * tp2Ratio) : sellSignal ? entryPrice - (slDist * tp2Ratio) : na
tp3Price = buySignal ? entryPrice + (slDist * tp3Ratio) : sellSignal ? entryPrice - (slDist * tp3Ratio) : na
// Signal Labels
if buySignal
label.new(bar_index, low, "BUY\nMomentum", xloc.bar_index, yloc.price, color=color.green, style=label.style_label_up, textcolor=color.white, size=size.small)
if showTargets
line.new(bar_index, slPrice, bar_index + 10, slPrice, color=color.red, width=2, style=line.style_dashed)
line.new(bar_index, tp1Price, bar_index + 10, tp1Price, color=color.green, width=2)
line.new(bar_index, tp2Price, bar_index + 10, tp2Price, color=color.green, width=2, style=line.style_dotted)
line.new(bar_index, tp3Price, bar_index + 10, tp3Price, color=color.green, width=2, style=line.style_dotted)
if sellSignal
label.new(bar_index, high, "SELL\nMomentum", xloc.bar_index, yloc.price, color=color.red, style=label.style_label_down, textcolor=color.white, size=size.small)
if showTargets
line.new(bar_index, slPrice, bar_index + 10, slPrice, color=color.red, width=2, style=line.style_dashed)
line.new(bar_index, tp1Price, bar_index + 10, tp1Price, color=color.green, width=2)
line.new(bar_index, tp2Price, bar_index + 10, tp2Price, color=color.green, width=2, style=line.style_dotted)
line.new(bar_index, tp3Price, bar_index + 10, tp3Price, color=color.green, width=2, style=line.style_dotted)
// Candle coloring (optional)
barcolor(buySignal ? color.new(color.green, 80) : sellSignal ? color.new(color.red, 80) : na)
alertcondition(buySignal, title="Buy Alert", message="Momentum Buy Signal")
alertcondition(sellSignal, title="Sell Alert", message="Momentum Sell Signal")
```
2. How to Convert This to an MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor (EA)
TradingView cannot trade 1-second or tick-data scalping reliably (it updates every 1 second only on Pro+). To achieve your "second scalping" goal, you must use MT5. Here is the logic you will need to code in MQL5 (OnTick() function):
A. Indicator Mapping (MQL5)
· SuperTrend: MQL5 does not have a native SuperTrend. You must implement it manually using iATR() and a custom loop.
· TEMA/DEMA: Use iMA() with MODE_EMA.
· handle_tema = iMA(..., 1) (But TEMA requires chaining 3 EMAs, so you need a custom function).
· RSI: Use iRSI().
B. Trading Logic Skeleton (MQL5)
```cpp
void OnTick()
{
// 1. Get current and previous values of your indicators
double stTrend = iCustom(..., 0); // Your SuperTrend
double rsi = iRSI(...);
double tema = iCustomTEMA(...);
double dema = iCustomDEMA(...);
// 2. Check Conditions
bool isUptrend = (stTrend < Close[0]);
bool momentumUp = (tema > dema);
bool rsiOversoldCross = (rsi > 30 && rsi[1] <= 30);
// 3. Trigger Buy
if(isUptrend && momentumUp && rsiOversoldCross && !PositionsOpen)
{
double sl = Close[0] - (ATR * riskPercent);
double tp1 = Close[0] + (ATR * riskPercent * 1.0);
double tp2 = Close[0] + (ATR * riskPercent * 2.0);
// Place a Buy Stop or Market order with SL and TP
Trade.Buy(...);
}
}
```
3. Crucial Tips for Scalping the "Second" (M1 / Tick Data):
1. Do not use Zero SL: Use a 10-15 pips (or ATR-based) stop loss. If you scalp 1-second candles, the spread and execution delay will easily hit a "zero SL". You must pay for the execution.
2. Tick Data: MT4/MT5 uses tick data natively. The Pine Script indicator above works best on the 1-minute timeframe. For the EA, convert the 1-minute logic to run on M1, but trigger orders based on 1-tick changes (using OnTick()).
3. Performance: Avoid heavy calculations (like 61 tiers of RSI). The optimized code I provided uses 3 simple RSI and momentum checks, making it extremely fast for MT5 execution.
Next Step: Test this optimized Pine Script indicator on TradingView on a 1-minute chart to confirm the accuracy of the signals. Once you are satisfied, hire an MQL5 developer or use an MQL5 code converter to translate the custom SuperTrend and TEMA functions from Pine to MQL5. If you need the detailed mathematical translation of the SuperTrend into MQL5, let me know and I will provide the exact C++ code for it.
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