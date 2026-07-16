FreelanceSections

Infinite Tsukuyomi EA MT5

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Description

Infinite Tsukuyomi EA MT5 is an advanced fully automated Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using a combination of trend analysis, market structure, momentum, and intelligent risk management. Inspired by the concept of absolute control, the EA continuously scans the market, waits patiently for optimal entries, and executes trades with precision while minimizing unnecessary exposure.

Unlike traditional robots that rely on a single indicator, Infinite Tsukuyomi combines multiple confirmation layers to filter out low-quality setups and focus on trades with the highest probability of success.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation
  • Smart Support & Resistance Detection
  • Supply and Demand Zone Recognition
  • Breakout and Retest Strategy
  • Dynamic Fibonacci Analysis
  • Candlestick Pattern Recognition
  • Volume and Momentum Confirmation
  • ATR-Based Volatility Filter
  • Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Automatic Break-even Protection
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop
  • Partial Profit Closing
  • News Trading Filter (optional)
  • Trading Session Filter (Asian, London, New York)
  • Spread Protection
  • Maximum Daily Loss Protection
  • Maximum Daily Profit Target
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • One Trade Per Signal Logic
  • Magic Number Management
  • Fully Compatible with MT5 Hedging Accounts

Trading Logic

The EA analyzes market conditions in several stages:

  1. Identifies the overall market trend.
  2. Detects major support and resistance zones.
  3. Waits for confirmation from price action.
  4. Confirms momentum using technical indicators.
  5. Calculates optimal stop loss and take profit based on market volatility.
  6. Executes the trade automatically.
  7. Manages the position using break-even, trailing stop, and partial profit features.

Risk Management

Infinite Tsukuyomi prioritizes capital preservation through:

  • Fixed or Dynamic Lot Size
  • Percentage Risk Per Trade
  • Daily Drawdown Protection
  • Maximum Consecutive Loss Filter
  • Spread and Slippage Control
  • Margin Protection
  • Equity Protection
  • Automatic Trading Pause after Loss Limits

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • US30
  • NAS100
  • BTCUSD
  • Major Forex Pairs

Recommended Timeframes

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Trading Style

  • Trend Following
  • Breakout Trading
  • Pullback Entries
  • Scalping
  • Intraday Trading
  • Swing Trading

Best Conditions

The EA performs best during markets with clear directional movement and sufficient volatility. It avoids ranging markets by using multiple confirmation filters before opening any position.

Customization

Every major component can be enabled or disabled, including:

  • RSI Filter
  • MACD Filter
  • EMA Trend Filter
  • Bollinger Bands Filter
  • Stochastic Filter
  • ADX Filter
  • Fibonacci Filter
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • ICT Confirmation
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG)
  • Order Blocks
  • Liquidity Sweep Detection

Objective

The goal of Infinite Tsukuyomi EA MT5 is not simply to maximize profits, but to deliver consistent, disciplined, and intelligent automated trading while maintaining strict risk management. By combining multiple market analysis techniques into a single system, the EA seeks to reduce false signals and improve long-term trading performance.

"Control the market with patience, precision, and discipline." – Infinite Tsukuyomi EA MT5


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