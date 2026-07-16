Description

Infinite Tsukuyomi EA MT5 is an advanced fully automated Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using a combination of trend analysis, market structure, momentum, and intelligent risk management. Inspired by the concept of absolute control, the EA continuously scans the market, waits patiently for optimal entries, and executes trades with precision while minimizing unnecessary exposure.

Unlike traditional robots that rely on a single indicator, Infinite Tsukuyomi combines multiple confirmation layers to filter out low-quality setups and focus on trades with the highest probability of success.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

Smart Support & Resistance Detection

Supply and Demand Zone Recognition

Breakout and Retest Strategy

Dynamic Fibonacci Analysis

Candlestick Pattern Recognition

Volume and Momentum Confirmation

ATR-Based Volatility Filter

Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit

Automatic Break-even Protection

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Partial Profit Closing

News Trading Filter (optional)

Trading Session Filter (Asian, London, New York)

Spread Protection

Maximum Daily Loss Protection

Maximum Daily Profit Target

Drawdown Protection System

One Trade Per Signal Logic

Magic Number Management

Fully Compatible with MT5 Hedging Accounts

Trading Logic

The EA analyzes market conditions in several stages:

Identifies the overall market trend. Detects major support and resistance zones. Waits for confirmation from price action. Confirms momentum using technical indicators. Calculates optimal stop loss and take profit based on market volatility. Executes the trade automatically. Manages the position using break-even, trailing stop, and partial profit features.

Risk Management

Infinite Tsukuyomi prioritizes capital preservation through:

Fixed or Dynamic Lot Size

Percentage Risk Per Trade

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Consecutive Loss Filter

Spread and Slippage Control

Margin Protection

Equity Protection

Automatic Trading Pause after Loss Limits

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold)

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

US30

NAS100

BTCUSD

Major Forex Pairs

Recommended Timeframes

M5

M15

M30

H1

Trading Style

Trend Following

Breakout Trading

Pullback Entries

Scalping

Intraday Trading

Swing Trading

Best Conditions

The EA performs best during markets with clear directional movement and sufficient volatility. It avoids ranging markets by using multiple confirmation filters before opening any position.

Customization

Every major component can be enabled or disabled, including:

RSI Filter

MACD Filter

EMA Trend Filter

Bollinger Bands Filter

Stochastic Filter

ADX Filter

Fibonacci Filter

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

ICT Confirmation

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Order Blocks

Liquidity Sweep Detection

Objective

The goal of Infinite Tsukuyomi EA MT5 is not simply to maximize profits, but to deliver consistent, disciplined, and intelligent automated trading while maintaining strict risk management. By combining multiple market analysis techniques into a single system, the EA seeks to reduce false signals and improve long-term trading performance.

"Control the market with patience, precision, and discipline." – Infinite Tsukuyomi EA MT5