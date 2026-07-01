I am looking for an experienced MQL5 or MQL4 developer with a strong understanding of high-frequency trading (HFT) concepts who can explain how certain HFT-style strategies have historically been able to pass proprietary firm evaluations while also being profitable on demo accounts and capable of transitioning successfully to live trading. I am interested in understanding the legitimate trading logic, execution methods, and risk management principles behind these strategies. My goal is to develop a fast, robust, and well-optimized Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD or US30 on IC Markets that is designed for consistent performance on both demo and live accounts, with long-term profitability as the primary objective.

The strategy must be an HFT-based approach that has demonstrated the ability to pass proprietary firm evaluations while maintaining strong performance in demo environments. The developer should have extensive knowledge of execution quality, latency, slippage, spreads, order fills, and the practical differences between demo and live trading environments. The EA should be designed with these factors in mind so that it remains resilient under real market conditions rather than relying on demo-specific execution advantages. Now I do not a have the source code for the HFT strategy that I want replicated but i do have ea. I am looking for a developer who has genuine experience and knowledge for this work.