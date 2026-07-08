FreelanceSections

Create a MT5 Expert Advisor from 7 public youtube videos

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Collection of data on the internet

Specification

Looking for someone who is experienced in creating MT5 EA from scratch to go over 7 public youtube videos (total duration about 5 hours) and extract the strategy code taught in the videos to make a MT5 .mq5 source code file. Full code is explained in the 7 videos so it's just a matter of going over the videos and extracting the relevant parts that relate to the source code and compiling it into a working EA. The videos are listed below from the earliest to the latest except for the last two videos. The first 3 videos explain the coding for a non-Prop Firm MT5 version of the EA, the next 2 videos add in a Prop Firm data panel, the second last video talks about results, key settings and requirements which may provide helpful information for understanding the core logic of the EA, and the last video talks about coding the same EA in a MT4 format which is for reference only as this project is about creating a MT5 EA.

- new playlist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DIjI-ZxUMU [20240905 FULL CODE || Forex Trading Robot || Tight SL (USDJPY, GBPUSD & EURUSD)]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=av9uak6H9Ck [20240912 FULL CODE || GOLD & BITCOIN Trading Robot || Tight SL]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zoeRuDK5ec [20241029 Final Part || FX Trading Robot || Tight SL || News, RSI & MovAvg Filters]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx3VqTcfb0k [20250202 Scalping EA || Propfirm Version || 90% Win Rate (forward test) || Full Code Shared]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EjwnqOUekU [20250208 Full Code || Scalping EA || Propfirm Version || (forward test)]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-JYgFm36hw [20250121 Scalping Robot || Results, Key Settings & Requirements || Propfirms??]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPEJuytMSZU [20250222 Full Code || MT4 Conversion : Scalping EA || Propfirm version || Step by Step]

- MT4 conversion


For this project, I will need the Prop Firm version of the EA for MT5 to be delivered (i.e. the most relevant videos will be videos #1-6). Programmers experienced in preventing and checking for code errors and logical errors are preferred.


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