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Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

Jona copilot v12 30 - 40 USD Hi, I'm interested in ordering an MT4 trading bot. Before we begin, could you please send me the technical specifications and requirements you'll need? Specifically, I'd like to know: - The trading strategy the bot will use. - The currency pairs or instruments it will trade. - The timeframes it supports. - Risk management features (lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, maximum drawdown). - Whether it

Iconic Boy 300 - 400 USD Am looking for a bot to trade .so that I can be able to trade and become very successful and make some profit so that I cannot sleep on a empty stomach

Macd Rsi stochastic vwap Bot. I have code. 150 - 300 USD Привіт. Шукаю когось, хто б застосував мій код як бота . Я торгую індексом Aus_200 SFE (не XJO). Бот базується на MACD входу/виходу, RSI, стохастиці та vwap. Як тільки роботу приймуть, мені потрібно внести кілька коректив; однак, нічого суттєвого. Дякую

ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Order Block Expert Advisor with AI for EUR/USD 30 - 100 USD Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) MQL5 Source Code Required Compatible with Exness MT5 both standard and cent accounts/ICMarket accounts Works on EUR/USD only (initial version) ⸻ Objective Develop a fully automated AI Expert Advisor based on ICT Smart Money Concepts (SMC). The EA must only execute high-probability trades that satisfy all required conditions before opening a position. The EA must avoid overtrading and

MT4/MT5 HFT EA us30 30 - 3000 USD Hello everybody, I'm looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5. The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when it is run on Raw and Standard live accounts under what appear to be the same trading conditions, it begins generating losses. I do not have the original source code (.mq4/.mq5); I only have the

8 cap prop firm passing 30 - 3000 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 HFT developer to build or optimize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor that can successfully pass proprietary trading firm challenges and perform consistently under live trading conditions with brokers such as 8cap or BlackBull Markets . The developer should have proven experience with HFT execution, ultra-low-latency trading, broker execution, slippage, spreads

MT4/MT5 HFT EA Live Trading 40 - 10000 USD I have a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor for both MT4 and MT5 designed primarily for US30 (Dow Jones Index) . The EA performs consistently and profitably on demo accounts, but when I run it on an IC Markets Raw or Standard live account, it starts generating losses under what appear to be the same trading conditions. At this time, I cannot provide the source code (.mq4/.mq5). I can only provide the

Fundamental News Trading Strategy 50 - 200 USD I want to build a fundamental news trading bot that trade off economic news data, as we know every economic news data released always have effect on the asset associated with it, so this bot will take a trade instantly based on the news data released either to buy or sell, it will come with good money management and also SL and TP target based on price and pips value