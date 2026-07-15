MQL5 Experts
Specification
PROJECT: Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor – M1 Timeframe
OVERVIEW
This EA is designed as a "sniper" scalper for Gold on the M1 chart.
It does not enter trades randomly — it waits for a confirmed entry
signal before firing, similar to a sniper waiting for the perfect
shot rather than a random shooter.
ENTRY LOGIC
- The EA must wait for a confirmation signal before opening a trade
(do not enter on the first sign of movement — confirmation of
direction is required first).
- The exact confirmation logic/indicator(s) used to validate entries
are left to the developer's discretion — propose the approach you
believe gives the best precision/reliability for M1 Gold scalping.
- Once confirmed, the EA should act like a "surgeon": precise,
clean entries with minimal error margin.
- During strong momentum moves (either bullish or bearish), the EA
should be able to fire multiple trades in quick succession
("machine-gun style entries") to capture the full strength of
the move, rather than taking just one trade and waiting.
TRADE FREQUENCY / RISK CONTROL
- During strong directional moves, the EA can open multiple trades
in succession, but this must be capped by a maximum number of
simultaneous open trades (configurable input parameter — e.g.
max 3-5 concurrent positions, exact default to be proposed by
developer).
- Should be selective (sniper-style) during ranging/low-volatility
conditions, and more aggressive (multiple entries, within the cap)
during clear trending momentum.
TAKE PROFIT / STOP LOSS MANAGEMENT
- Take Profit (TP): short/tight TP targets, suited for fast M1
scalping (quick in, quick out).
- Stop Loss (SL): must be a trailing stop-loss — once price moves
in favor of the trade, the SL should automatically follow price
at a defined distance to lock in profit and reduce risk exposure.
- Trailing Stop: dynamic adjustment of SL as the trade becomes
profitable, protecting gains while allowing the trade room to run
if momentum continues.
SYMBOL & TIMEFRAME
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1
DELIVERABLES EXPECTED
- Fully functional .mq5 EA compatible with MetaTrader 5
- Adjustable input parameters for: TP, initial SL, trailing stop
distance/step, entry confirmation sensitivity, and max simultaneous
open trades
- Backtest report on Gold M1 data
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Project information
Budget
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Customer
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