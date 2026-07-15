PROJECT: Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor – M1 Timeframe





OVERVIEW

This EA is designed as a "sniper" scalper for Gold on the M1 chart.

It does not enter trades randomly — it waits for a confirmed entry

signal before firing, similar to a sniper waiting for the perfect

shot rather than a random shooter.





ENTRY LOGIC

- The EA must wait for a confirmation signal before opening a trade

(do not enter on the first sign of movement — confirmation of

direction is required first).

- The exact confirmation logic/indicator(s) used to validate entries

are left to the developer's discretion — propose the approach you

believe gives the best precision/reliability for M1 Gold scalping.

- Once confirmed, the EA should act like a "surgeon": precise,

clean entries with minimal error margin.

- During strong momentum moves (either bullish or bearish), the EA

should be able to fire multiple trades in quick succession

("machine-gun style entries") to capture the full strength of

the move, rather than taking just one trade and waiting.





TRADE FREQUENCY / RISK CONTROL

- During strong directional moves, the EA can open multiple trades

in succession, but this must be capped by a maximum number of

simultaneous open trades (configurable input parameter — e.g.

max 3-5 concurrent positions, exact default to be proposed by

developer).

- Should be selective (sniper-style) during ranging/low-volatility

conditions, and more aggressive (multiple entries, within the cap)

during clear trending momentum.





TAKE PROFIT / STOP LOSS MANAGEMENT

- Take Profit (TP): short/tight TP targets, suited for fast M1

scalping (quick in, quick out).

- Stop Loss (SL): must be a trailing stop-loss — once price moves

in favor of the trade, the SL should automatically follow price

at a defined distance to lock in profit and reduce risk exposure.

- Trailing Stop: dynamic adjustment of SL as the trade becomes

profitable, protecting gains while allowing the trade room to run

if momentum continues.





SYMBOL & TIMEFRAME

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M1





DELIVERABLES EXPECTED

- Fully functional .mq5 EA compatible with MetaTrader 5

- Adjustable input parameters for: TP, initial SL, trailing stop

distance/step, entry confirmation sensitivity, and max simultaneous

open trades

- Backtest report on Gold M1 data