FreelanceSections

Gold Scalping EA (M1) – Sniper Entry with Short TP & Trailing Stop-Loss

MQL5 Experts

Specification

PROJECT: Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor – M1 Timeframe

OVERVIEW
This EA is designed as a "sniper" scalper for Gold on the M1 chart. 
It does not enter trades randomly — it waits for a confirmed entry 
signal before firing, similar to a sniper waiting for the perfect 
shot rather than a random shooter.

ENTRY LOGIC
- The EA must wait for a confirmation signal before opening a trade 
  (do not enter on the first sign of movement — confirmation of 
  direction is required first).
- The exact confirmation logic/indicator(s) used to validate entries 
  are left to the developer's discretion — propose the approach you 
  believe gives the best precision/reliability for M1 Gold scalping.
- Once confirmed, the EA should act like a "surgeon": precise, 
  clean entries with minimal error margin.
- During strong momentum moves (either bullish or bearish), the EA 
  should be able to fire multiple trades in quick succession 
  ("machine-gun style entries") to capture the full strength of 
  the move, rather than taking just one trade and waiting.

TRADE FREQUENCY / RISK CONTROL
- During strong directional moves, the EA can open multiple trades 
  in succession, but this must be capped by a maximum number of 
  simultaneous open trades (configurable input parameter — e.g. 
  max 3-5 concurrent positions, exact default to be proposed by 
  developer).
- Should be selective (sniper-style) during ranging/low-volatility 
  conditions, and more aggressive (multiple entries, within the cap) 
  during clear trending momentum.

TAKE PROFIT / STOP LOSS MANAGEMENT
- Take Profit (TP): short/tight TP targets, suited for fast M1 
  scalping (quick in, quick out).
- Stop Loss (SL): must be a trailing stop-loss — once price moves 
  in favor of the trade, the SL should automatically follow price 
  at a defined distance to lock in profit and reduce risk exposure.
- Trailing Stop: dynamic adjustment of SL as the trade becomes 
  profitable, protecting gains while allowing the trade room to run 
  if momentum continues.

SYMBOL & TIMEFRAME
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1

DELIVERABLES EXPECTED
- Fully functional .mq5 EA compatible with MetaTrader 5
- Adjustable input parameters for: TP, initial SL, trailing stop 
  distance/step, entry confirmation sensitivity, and max simultaneous 
  open trades
- Backtest report on Gold M1 data

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