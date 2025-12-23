Specification
Looking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer
I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System.
Requirements:
-
Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3)
-
VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation
-
Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL)
-
Day-type classification
-
Configurable alerts
-
Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT
-
Clean, modular code with full source
Optional (future):
-
Adaptation to futures (CL, ES, NQ)
-
Semi-automation (stop & first target)
Please reach out with NT8 experience and sample work.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
3
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
37
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Need help with installing mt5 indicators 30 - 35 USDHello i just funded 3 mt5 accounts i want them all seperate on my desktop and install a tradingpanel that i bought on mql5 market, should be an easy job but i tried it and it didnt work so if anyone can do it we can go on any desk or skype and fix it
Project information
Budget
150+ USD
Deadline
to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0