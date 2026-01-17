I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor-bot.

The TradingView script includes:

Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS)

Strong / Weak High & Low

Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones)

Volumetric Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG)

Accumulation & Distribution zones

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)

⚠️ Important:

Not all visual features need to be drawn in MT5.

The EA should USE LOGIC FOR TRADE DECISIONS, not replicate chart drawings.

Trading Logic (EA Rules)

Core Conditions (MUST ALIGN):

BUY Trade Conditions

Bullish market structure signal detected from the script: Bullish BOS OR Bullish CHoCH / CHoCH+

Price reaches or exceeds the Buy Percentage Level calculated from High/Low range

Optional confirmation (input-controlled): Bullish Order Block OR Bullish FVG OR Accumulation Zone

BUY trades can be enabled/disabled by input

SELL Trade Conditions

Bearish market structure signal detected: Bearish BOS OR Bearish CHoCH / CHoCH+

Price reaches or falls below the Sell Percentage Level

Optional confirmation (input-controlled): Bearish Order Block OR Bearish FVG OR Distribution Zone

SELL trades can be enabled/disabled by input

Percentage Price Logic

Use Lookback Period (candles) to calculate: Highest High Lowest Low

Calculate range percentage levels: Buy Level = Range × Buy % (default 24% ) Sell Level = Range × Sell % (default 20% )



Required INPUT PARAMETERS (ALL MUST BE INCLUDED):

Lot size

Stop Loss (points or pips)

Take Profit (points or pips)

Lookback period (candles for High & Low)

Buy percentage level (default: 24%)

Sell percentage level (default: 20%)

Timeframe selection

Maximum open trades

Magic Number

Slippage

Trading hours (Start time & End time)

Enable / Disable BUY trades

Enable / Disable SELL trades

(Optional but preferred)

Enable / Disable Market Structure filter

Enable / Disable Order Block confirmation

Enable / Disable FVG confirmation

Execution Rules

One trade per signal

No duplicate trades

Respect max open trades

Trade only during allowed trading hours

No repainting

No future candle data

Logic must closely follow the provided Pine Script behavior

Platform & Delivery

MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) only

Deliverables: .mq5 source file Compiled .ex5

Clean, optimized, well-commented code

Ready for Strategy Tester & live trading

Developer Requirements

Proven experience converting complex Pine Script (Smart Money Concepts) to MT5

Experience with BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, and FVG logic

Ability to simplify visual logic into reliable EA rules

Budget: Negotiable

Timeline: To be discussed

If you want next, I can: