Specification
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor-bot.
The TradingView script includes:
-
Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS)
-
Strong / Weak High & Low
-
Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones)
-
Volumetric Order Blocks
-
Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG)
-
Accumulation & Distribution zones
-
Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
⚠️ Important:
Not all visual features need to be drawn in MT5.
The EA should USE LOGIC FOR TRADE DECISIONS, not replicate chart drawings.
Trading Logic (EA Rules)
Core Conditions (MUST ALIGN):
BUY Trade Conditions
-
Bullish market structure signal detected from the script:
-
Bullish BOS OR
-
Bullish CHoCH / CHoCH+
-
-
Price reaches or exceeds the Buy Percentage Level calculated from High/Low range
-
Optional confirmation (input-controlled):
-
Bullish Order Block OR
-
Bullish FVG OR
-
Accumulation Zone
-
-
BUY trades can be enabled/disabled by input
SELL Trade Conditions
-
Bearish market structure signal detected:
-
Bearish BOS OR
-
Bearish CHoCH / CHoCH+
-
-
Price reaches or falls below the Sell Percentage Level
-
Optional confirmation (input-controlled):
-
Bearish Order Block OR
-
Bearish FVG OR
-
Distribution Zone
-
-
SELL trades can be enabled/disabled by input
Percentage Price Logic
-
Use Lookback Period (candles) to calculate:
-
Highest High
-
Lowest Low
-
-
Calculate range percentage levels:
-
Buy Level = Range × Buy % (default 24%)
-
Sell Level = Range × Sell % (default 20%)
-
Required INPUT PARAMETERS (ALL MUST BE INCLUDED):
-
Lot size
-
Stop Loss (points or pips)
-
Take Profit (points or pips)
-
Lookback period (candles for High & Low)
-
Buy percentage level (default: 24%)
-
Sell percentage level (default: 20%)
-
Timeframe selection
-
Maximum open trades
-
Magic Number
-
Slippage
-
Trading hours (Start time & End time)
-
Enable / Disable BUY trades
-
Enable / Disable SELL trades
(Optional but preferred)
-
Enable / Disable Market Structure filter
-
Enable / Disable Order Block confirmation
-
Enable / Disable FVG confirmation
Execution Rules
-
One trade per signal
-
No duplicate trades
-
Respect max open trades
-
Trade only during allowed trading hours
-
No repainting
-
No future candle data
-
Logic must closely follow the provided Pine Script behavior
Platform & Delivery
-
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) only
-
Deliverables:
-
.mq5 source file
-
Compiled .ex5
-
-
Clean, optimized, well-commented code
-
Ready for Strategy Tester & live trading
Developer Requirements
-
Proven experience converting complex Pine Script (Smart Money Concepts) to MT5
-
Experience with BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, and FVG logic
-
Ability to simplify visual logic into reliable EA rules
Budget: Negotiable
Timeline: To be discussed
If you want next, I can:
-
Simplify this into a minimal trade-only version (BOS + % levels)
-
Create a logic flowchart for the developer
-
Reduce scope to lower freelancer cost