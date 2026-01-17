FreelanceSections

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python MySQL Product Design JavaScript Options Java Collection of data on the internet SQL

Specification

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor-bot.

The TradingView script includes:

  • Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS)

  • Strong / Weak High & Low

  • Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones)

  • Volumetric Order Blocks

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG)

  • Accumulation & Distribution zones

  • Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)

⚠️ Important:
Not all visual features need to be drawn in MT5.
The EA should USE LOGIC FOR TRADE DECISIONS, not replicate chart drawings.

Trading Logic (EA Rules)

Core Conditions (MUST ALIGN):

BUY Trade Conditions

  • Bullish market structure signal detected from the script:

    • Bullish BOS OR

    • Bullish CHoCH / CHoCH+

  • Price reaches or exceeds the Buy Percentage Level calculated from High/Low range

  • Optional confirmation (input-controlled):

    • Bullish Order Block OR

    • Bullish FVG OR

    • Accumulation Zone

  • BUY trades can be enabled/disabled by input

SELL Trade Conditions

  • Bearish market structure signal detected:

    • Bearish BOS OR

    • Bearish CHoCH / CHoCH+

  • Price reaches or falls below the Sell Percentage Level

  • Optional confirmation (input-controlled):

    • Bearish Order Block OR

    • Bearish FVG OR

    • Distribution Zone

  • SELL trades can be enabled/disabled by input

Percentage Price Logic

  • Use Lookback Period (candles) to calculate:

    • Highest High

    • Lowest Low

  • Calculate range percentage levels:

    • Buy Level = Range × Buy % (default 24%)

    • Sell Level = Range × Sell % (default 20%)

Required INPUT PARAMETERS (ALL MUST BE INCLUDED):

  • Lot size

  • Stop Loss (points or pips)

  • Take Profit (points or pips)

  • Lookback period (candles for High & Low)

  • Buy percentage level (default: 24%)

  • Sell percentage level (default: 20%)

  • Timeframe selection

  • Maximum open trades

  • Magic Number

  • Slippage

  • Trading hours (Start time & End time)

  • Enable / Disable BUY trades

  • Enable / Disable SELL trades

(Optional but preferred)

  • Enable / Disable Market Structure filter

  • Enable / Disable Order Block confirmation

  • Enable / Disable FVG confirmation

Execution Rules

  • One trade per signal

  • No duplicate trades

  • Respect max open trades

  • Trade only during allowed trading hours

  • No repainting

  • No future candle data

  • Logic must closely follow the provided Pine Script behavior

Platform & Delivery

  • MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) only

  • Deliverables:

    • .mq5 source file

    • Compiled .ex5

  • Clean, optimized, well-commented code

  • Ready for Strategy Tester & live trading

Developer Requirements

  • Proven experience converting complex Pine Script (Smart Money Concepts) to MT5

  • Experience with BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, and FVG logic

  • Ability to simplify visual logic into reliable EA rules

Budget: Negotiable
Timeline: To be discussed

If you want next, I can:

  • Simplify this into a minimal trade-only version (BOS + % levels)

  • Create a logic flowchart for the developer

  • Reduce scope to lower freelancer cost

Files:

JPG
buy at 15%.jpg
3.5 Mb
JPG
20260116_232846.jpg
2.7 Mb

