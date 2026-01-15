Specification
For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign.
Please quote me providef update cost in the future also
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
544
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
82
24%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Loaded
6
Rating
Projects
499
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
3334
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
8
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
50
20%
Arbitration
15
27% / 67%
Overdue
7
14%
Working
Published: 1 code
10
Rating
Projects
620
33%
Arbitration
36
39% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Loaded
11
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
394
53%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
28
7%
Loaded
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
30
57%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
3%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
12
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
25%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
19
Rating
Projects
10
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
4
40%
Loaded
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
956
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
101
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
22
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
23
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Rating
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy 30 - 400 USDI am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize
Project information
Budget
200 - 500 USD
Deadline
from 7 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0