Attached Files Can be used for reference. Please thoroughly understand the requirements and mql5 & set files before accepting the request.

1. Only Accept the job request if you are able to complete on time

2. I want you to show me demo of the Bot created and tested in Demo account for at least 3 days

3. I want you to show me the back tested results for last 5 years

4. 2 bots Need to be created

Bot 1 with attached requirements

Bot 2 with RSI and Momentum configuration only then trades should take place for Buy and Sell orders. Time Frame Can be 5 mins/ 15mins . Set files required accordingly

