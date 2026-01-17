Specification
Attached Files Can be used for reference. Please thoroughly understand the requirements and mql5 & set files before accepting the request.
1. Only Accept the job request if you are able to complete on time
2. I want you to show me demo of the Bot created and tested in Demo account for at least 3 days
3. I want you to show me the back tested results for last 5 years
4. 2 bots Need to be created
Bot 1 with attached requirements
Bot 2 with RSI and Momentum configuration only then trades should take place for Buy and Sell orders. Time Frame Can be 5 mins/ 15mins . Set files required accordingly
============================================================================
Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 6 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0