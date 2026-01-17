Specification
Profitable Gold bot
Requirement
- Able to achieve at least 5% profit per week with any type of strategy
- Proper risk management with SL
- Able to back test for at least 6 month proven result
- No martingale/ No grid
- Avoid high impact news
Reward
Willing to pay more if able to achieve higher profits with acceptable drawdown. (Not small reward) very welcome long term cooperation with good rewards
Testing is compulsory before proceed with payment
