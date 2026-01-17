MQL5 Experts
Specification
Ai
1. Trend identify up or down through lMA 50 at daily time frame ( if market stay above LMA 50 is called up trend & stay down lMA is called Down trend.
2. Entry :for uptrend buy & down trend sell though cross over lMA 50by21 & 21 by 14or7 ( customisable )1m or 5m flexible time
3. Daily target Floating loss (DD) if over no entry as % - close all
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0