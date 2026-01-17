FreelanceSections

An Expert based on Trend Line t entry with MA Cross

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Ai 
1. Trend identify up or down through lMA 50 at daily time frame ( if market stay above LMA 50 is called up trend & stay down lMA is called Down trend.
2. Entry :for uptrend buy & down trend sell though cross  over lMA 50by21 & 21 by 14or7 ( customisable )1m or 5m flexible time 
3. Daily target Floating loss (DD) if over no entry as % - close all

4. TP, break even after 2 pips (customisable)& SL option


Project information

Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 7 day(s)

Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0