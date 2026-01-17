Similar orders

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal

SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD // Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r

"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USD For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote

AN EXISTING MT5 EA TO BUY WHEN PRICE TRENDS ABOVE 50 AND 200 EMAs, AND SELL WHEN PRICE TRENDS BELOW SAME EMAs. 30 - 150 USD Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own

Looking for a dependable (MT5 EA & its source code) with a demonstrated history of successfully passing proprietary trading firm challenges while consistently delivering profits in the market. 50 - 150 USD I am looking of an Expert Advisor (EA) that has undergone independent validation and demonstrates a capability to successfully navigate prop firm challenges, as well as efficiently manage funded accounts. It is imperative that you provide a comprehensive explanation of the strategy utilized by your EA, along with a demo version that has a 30-day expiration. This will facilitate extensive back testing and forward

Tradingview indicator 30+ USD I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks

Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD 1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi

Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave

Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USD specification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter