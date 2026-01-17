MQL5 Experts
Specification
**IMPORTANT**
Please only reach out with a detailed message about the approximate rules of the strategy AND if you have a confirmed performance and can deliver this task. I will test the EA and/or the strategy.
It is also fine if you just explain the strategy that can be used. I would be happy to trade it manually, but it needs to make sense and achieve the above goals.
We can negotiate a significantly higher compensation if you reach out with a detailed message clearly explaining what you aim to achieve, while explicitly referring back to the description of this task.
Hello,
I am looking for the following:
I need an EA (preferably a hedge-strategy) that generates between 3-5 lots per month on a 10k USD account. The performance should be slightly positiv or no lower than -1% - 2%, so minimal risk. The spreads will be between 1-3 Pips, so it cannot be for a broker with almost no spreads.
I am think about a hedge-strategie, that constently hedges exposure in 1 or 2 currency pairs (as an example) an monetizes frequetly. The EA does not need to have a massive positive performance. If it can generate 0.2% - 0.3% per month with minimal drawdown and is VERY SAFE (so no massive exposure, minimal risk), that would be fine.
If you reach out, I need you to explain what the EA does -which kind of strategey it is. I prefer hedgeing because it doesnt have directional risk. Another method could be an EA with tight stop losses. I do not want to have any kind of risk that the drawdown of the account falls below 1% - 2%.
Thanks.
