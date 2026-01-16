



Before you decide to program or order a trading robot, you need to formulate a trading system with clear rules, based on which favorable moments to perform trading operations will be defined. The development of any trading system, even the most complex one, begins with the basic things, such as the definition of trading signals for buying and selling. Further, you will be able to add various options for managing and closing deals.





You do not need to have many years' experience of working with the trading terminal, to develop a trading strategy. You may choose among hundreds of proven ideas available on the web. Even if you are not sure about your programming skills, this is not an obstacle. The Freelance service will help you find a suitable developer.





Below are recommended articles, which you may want to read before proceeding with the algo trading techniques:

Trading robots are programs, which operate according to underlying algorithms. An algorithm is a set of actions that need to be performed in response to certain events. For example, the most common task in algo trading is the identification of the "New bar" event. When the event occurs, the robot checks the emergence of trading signals and acts accordingly.