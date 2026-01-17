Specification
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5 |
//| Converted from Pine Script v5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;
// === INPUT ===
input double LotPercent = 1.0; // % Equity
input int EMAFast = 50;
input int EMASlow = 200;
input int RSILength = 14;
input int ATRLength = 14;
input double RiskReward = 2.0;
// === INDICATOR HANDLES ===
int emaFastHandle, emaSlowHandle, rsiHandle, atrHandle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
emaFastHandle = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, EMAFast, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
emaSlowHandle = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, EMASlow, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
rsiHandle = iRSI(_Symbol, _Period, RSILength, PRICE_CLOSE);
atrHandle = iATR(_Symbol, _Period, ATRLength);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
static datetime lastBarTime = 0;
datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);
// === Execute only on new candle ===
if(currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return;
lastBarTime = currentBarTime;
if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)) return; // 1 posisi saja
double emaFast[2], emaSlow[2], rsi[2], atr[1];
CopyBuffer(emaFastHandle, 0, 0, 2, emaFast);
CopyBuffer(emaSlowHandle, 0, 0, 2, emaSlow);
CopyBuffer(rsiHandle, 0, 0, 2, rsi);
CopyBuffer(atrHandle, 0, 0, 1, atr);
double closePrice = iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1);
bool bullTrend = emaFast[1] > emaSlow[1];
bool bearTrend = emaFast[1] < emaSlow[1];
bool buySignal =
bullTrend &&
closePrice > emaSlow[1] &&
rsi[1] > 45 && rsi[0] <= 45;
bool sellSignal =
bearTrend &&
closePrice < emaSlow[1] &&
rsi[1] < 55 && rsi[0] >= 55;
double lot = NormalizeDouble(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)
* LotPercent / 100 / 1000, 2);
if(buySignal)
{
double sl = closePrice - atr[0];
double tp = closePrice + atr[0] * RiskReward;
trade.Buy(lot, _Symbol, 0, sl, tp, "BUY XAU SAFE");
}
if(sellSignal)
{
double sl = closePrice + atr[0];
double tp = closePrice - atr[0] * RiskReward;
trade.Sell(lot, _Symbol, 0, sl, tp, "SELL XAU SAFE");
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
