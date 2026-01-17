FreelanceSections

Specification

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5                                     |
//| Converted from Pine Script v5                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;

// === INPUT ===
input double LotPercent   = 1.0;     // % Equity
input int    EMAFast      = 50;
input int    EMASlow      = 200;
input int    RSILength    = 14;
input int    ATRLength    = 14;
input double RiskReward   = 2.0;

// === INDICATOR HANDLES ===
int emaFastHandle, emaSlowHandle, rsiHandle, atrHandle;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   emaFastHandle = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, EMAFast, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   emaSlowHandle = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, EMASlow, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   rsiHandle     = iRSI(_Symbol, _Period, RSILength, PRICE_CLOSE);
   atrHandle     = iATR(_Symbol, _Period, ATRLength);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
   static datetime lastBarTime = 0;
   datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);

   // === Execute only on new candle ===
   if(currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return;
   lastBarTime = currentBarTime;

   if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)) return; // 1 posisi saja

   double emaFast[2], emaSlow[2], rsi[2], atr[1];
   CopyBuffer(emaFastHandle, 0, 0, 2, emaFast);
   CopyBuffer(emaSlowHandle, 0, 0, 2, emaSlow);
   CopyBuffer(rsiHandle, 0, 0, 2, rsi);
   CopyBuffer(atrHandle, 0, 0, 1, atr);

   double closePrice = iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 1);

   bool bullTrend = emaFast[1] > emaSlow[1];
   bool bearTrend = emaFast[1] < emaSlow[1];

   bool buySignal =
      bullTrend &&
      closePrice > emaSlow[1] &&
      rsi[1] > 45 && rsi[0] <= 45;

   bool sellSignal =
      bearTrend &&
      closePrice < emaSlow[1] &&
      rsi[1] < 55 && rsi[0] >= 55;

   double lot = NormalizeDouble(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)
                * LotPercent / 100 / 1000, 2);

   if(buySignal)
   {
      double sl = closePrice - atr[0];
      double tp = closePrice + atr[0] * RiskReward;
      trade.Buy(lot, _Symbol, 0, sl, tp, "BUY XAU SAFE");
   }

   if(sellSignal)
   {
      double sl = closePrice + atr[0];
      double tp = closePrice - atr[0] * RiskReward;
      trade.Sell(lot, _Symbol, 0, sl, tp, "SELL XAU SAFE");
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(144)
Projects
186
41%
Arbitration
24
58% / 21%
Overdue
13
7%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(8)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(329)
Projects
394
53%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
28
7%
Loaded
6
Developer 6
Rating
(27)
Projects
38
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(247)
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
10
Developer 10
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
13
Developer 13
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
2
40%
Working
Published: 1 code
14
Developer 14
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD
// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD
1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous). Sinyal jual: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke bawah (macd_current<signal_current && macd_previous>signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD
1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market

Project information

Budget
100+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0