Specification
Hello,
I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me.
Note:-
1. High winning rate
2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required
I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
544
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Indicator 130+ USDTo trade Forex and pass FTMO challenges by combining: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), RSI divergence and Strict filtering to avoid overtrading and drawdown. If you’re experienced in this let me know. Thank you very much
EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USDI need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion
SNIPER GOLD EA 50+ USDاسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USDFor only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
Project information
Budget
100 - 250 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0