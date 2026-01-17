Specification
🤖 A robot trading indicator typically requires specific parameters to function effectively. 📊 For Forex daily trading with a Moving Average (MA) focus and risk management, the indicator should include: MA type (e.g., Simple, Exponential), MA periods (e.g., 50-day, 200-day), risk management rules (e.g., stop-loss, take-profit), and signal logic (e.g., crossover, trend-following). The indicator should also account for market conditions, such as volatility and trends, to optimize trading decisions. 📈
Similar orders
EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USDI need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion
Mt5 or mt4 bot 200 - 600 USDMetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Manual Start – Auto Hedge – Dynamic Lot Sequence – Price-Based SL/TP 1. Platform & Account - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Account type: Hedging - Broker: Exness - Must work on Cent and Standard accounts - Symbol: XAUUSD - Must support different symbol digits automatically 2. First Trade (Manual Only) - EA must NOT open the first trade - First trade is opened manually by the trader - Direction
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
