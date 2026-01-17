Similar orders

Ea sniper 90+ USD Looking to purchase/develop EA Sniper Bot for MQL5 Requirements: Full version with all customizable settings Strategy description document (Word/Notepad format) Code review and optimization to minimize drawdown Open to reviewing AI-generated code with corrections and suggestions for improvements

EA to generate Lots and is slightly positive after spreads and commissions 70 - 80 USD **IMPORTANT** Please only reach out with a detailed message about the approximate rules of the strategy AND if you have a confirmed performance and can deliver this task. I will test the EA and/or the strategy. It is also fine if you just explain the strategy that can be used. I would be happy to trade it manually, but it needs to make sense and achieve the above goals. We can negotiate a significantly higher

SNIPER GOLD EA 50+ USD اسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس

Looking For A XauUSD alog Code 100 - 250 USD Hello, I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me. Note:- 1. High winning rate 2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal

Adding trailing stop loss to four expert advisors MetaTrader 5 30+ USD Hello, My budget is $30, for all job I have four expert advisors on MetaTrader 5. I want to add a trailing stop loss to all four experts in the same way, based on the stop loss percentage. For example, If I set the trailing stop loss percentage in the input menuto 100%, and the stop loss to 500 points, this means that if the price moves 10 points in profit, then the stop loss will also move 10 points, and so on. If I

An Expert based on Trend Line t entry with MA Cross 30 - 50 USD Ai 1. Trend identify up or down through lMA 50 at daily time frame ( if market stay above LMA 50 is called up trend & stay down lMA is called Down trend. 2. Entry :for uptrend buy & down trend sell though cross over lMA 50by21 & 21 by 14or7 ( customisable )1m or 5m flexible time 3. Daily target Floating loss (DD) if over no entry as % - close all 4. TP, break even after 2 pips (customisable)& SL option

Scalper in life 100+ USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5 | //| Converted from Pine Script v5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include CTrade trade; // === INPUT === input double LotPercent =

